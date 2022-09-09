Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Prepare yourself for a whole new way to watch the soap.

Days of Our Lives aired its final episode today on NBC, with Stefan returning to the DiMera mansion, and Gabi stunned to see him alive. During the episode, a promo for what to expect as the soap moves to Peacock provided thrilling previews to tantalize any viewers who haven’t signed up for the digital service to do so. If you missed it, we have all the details, and you can watch it below.

Kristen feared Rolf’s conditioning of Stefan to hate Gabi and fall back in love with Chloe failed, but the promo teases otherwise. The show will pick up with Gabi kissing Stefan in the crypt, but he pulls away. Kristen tells Rolf, “You wiped out his feelings for Gabi and pumped up his feelings for Chloe.” Indeed the mad scientist appears to have succeeded with the plan, as we are teased with scenes of Stefan presenting Chloe with flowers, and they even share a champagne toast. He also charms her with a faux beach outing, complete with attire for the sun and umbrella drinks. But where is Brady, and why is Chloe entertaining Stefan’s advances?

Rejected by Stefan, Gabi presses forward. Li announces that he and Gabi will be married, and they fast-track the wedding as we see them in their wedding attire about to be married. But this is Salem, so odds are pretty good that something or someone will bring the ceremony to a halt.

Though she married Rafe, Nicole has been fighting her feelings for Eric. Even Kate, who has no love for Nicole, had pushed Eric to confront his feelings for her. Coming up, it appears Eric is cracking on that front. EJ, with Nicole standing next to him, tells Eric to take a swing at him. Eric does and EJ goes down!

It’s the moment “Ericole” fans have been waiting for, as they can look forward to the two finally acknowledging how they feel this fall. Nicole cries to Eric, “Aren’t you tired of fighting this?” As they passionately kiss, Jada spies on them. In the next scene, Jada grows weak and almost passes out at the Brady’s Pub, where Rafe catches her. Now we have to wonder, is she sick, or is this a classic soap plot of faking an illness to hold onto a man? After all, Jada admitted that Eric was the first man she’s been with since her divorce, and she jumped on him pretty quickly.

Just as Paulina and Abe decided it was Paulina who should run for governor, it appears a storm is brewing that could derail her campaign before it begins. Sloan Peterson, Leo’s lawyer, approaches Paulina who says, “You are here about a scandal involving my daughter?” In the next shot, Chanel is stunned to find someone has spray painted “murderer” on the window of the Sweet Treats bake shop. Chanel gasps, “Oh no!” Did Chanel kill someone before coming to Salem?

The mystery of who killed Abby will finally be solved. Chad is reunited with Abby’s ghost in the graveyard where she tells him, “After all these months of trying to find my killer it finally happened.” She and Chad kiss, which likely is the closure he will need to move on. With Gwen and Leo out as suspects, who could the killer be? You’ll have to tune into Peacock to find out!

The big story of the season as the soap makes the jump to streaming is Orpheus’ revenge on his enemies. Rex is back and explains Orpheus gave Marlena, Kate, and Kayla a very rare toxin. Joey and Tripp are also back and gather around Kayla, who in her hospital bed believes she sees her mother Caroline. Yeah, that’s never a good sign. Steve cries, “Oh no, no, no, Kayla!” as she shuts her eyes. Kayla then appears in a peaceful white room, notices someone, and gasps, “It’s you!” Is it her mother, her pop, or someone else?

Viewers are going to want to make the jump to the digital service as things are going to get crazy! By the end of the preview, Gabi is shown holding a scalpel to Rolf’s throat, Tripp punches Johnny, and Jack discovers the bottle of pills Jenn has been secretly taking to cope with Abby’s death.

And if you haven’t been convinced yet that Days is going to be as good as ever on the streaming service, the promo concludes with Jenn crying behind the wheel of a car at night, while Ava and EJ are also out on the road. As Susan, a passenger in one of the cars screams, one of the vehicles goes over a cliff and explodes into flames.

Beginning September 12, Days of Our Lives will be airing exclusively on Peacock.

