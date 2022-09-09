Days of Our Lives 101: Every Reason to Follow the Show to Peacock — or Convince Friends and Family to Pick It Up Anew!
There’s someone for everyone in Salem!
Some folks may look at Days of Our Lives‘ move from NBC — its home for over 50 years — Monday, September 12 as an ending. But the Powers That Be have assured us from day one of that fateful announcement, it’s not ending. It’s a beginning. Days of Our Lives is leaving network television to find a new home in streaming TV, airing exclusively from now on on Peacock.
In fact, it seems that in many ways the move might be calculated to bring new folks over to Peacock, rather than bring Days of Our Lives over to die. And with a new home, chances are the show will find new viewers — and we’re willing to bet they might have some questions!
So we thought we’d be here to answer some of those and give new viewers just a taste of what’s in store, while we remind old viewers of everything (and everyone) that they love!
Family Means Everything
Family rivalries are really the bread and butter of daytime TV, but in few soaps do they run quite as strong as on Days of Our Lives. There are the black hats — the often-villainous DiMeras (they do have a few good eggs these days, though) and the grey hats — the sometimes-villainous Kiriakis clan (though they’ve mellowed out quite a bit since patriarch Victor’s earliest days).
Then, of course, there are the white hats — the down-to-earth Bradys and the wholesome Hortons. Plus, there’s the Johnsons, the Carvers, the… well, you get the point. They’ve all intermarried at some point (in Salem, it’s best to ask if you’re related before you start dating), but grudges run deep, especially if one of your hated rivals becomes an in-law!
Kate Roberts tried to kill sometime daughter-in-law Sami Brady how many times??
Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI
And if you’re in the mood for corporate intrigue, you’ve come to the right place. We’re talking full-on Succession-style backstabbing, front stabbing and side stabbing — and that’s among the family members who like each other! You’d think a sleepy Midwest town wouldn’t have much going on, but it’s home to not just one, but two corporate titans — one of which is literally called Titan!
The Kiriakis clan runs that behemoth with brothers Sonny and Alex about to kick off a tussle for the CEO position, while their rivals, the DiMeras, run the aptly named DiMera Enterprises. Currently, it’s not in DiMera hands, but rest assured, EJ will stop at nothing and no one to get his family company back in family (his) hands!
Then there’s the fashion line, Basic Black, the real estate mogul, Paulina Price, the the local bakery, Sweet Bits, and what appears to be a cottage industry of super spies, supervillains and a semi-mad scientist or two. It’s a good thing Salem comes with its own master psychiatrist, Marlena Evans. Bonus points for her being a pro at undoing brainwashing!
Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI
In short, there’s a lot to love about the show, along with plenty of ne’er-do-wells to hate. Or, heck, cheer the bad guys on, we won’t judge! Whether you’re trying to get your feet or just want to remember everyone that you already love, we’ve compiled a beginner’s to the show that you won’t want to miss!
Beginning September 12, Days of Our Lives will be airing exclusively on Peacock. To make sure you never miss an episode, click here. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
