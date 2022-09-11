Days of Our Lives’ Bill and Susan Seaforth Hayes Stun Billy Flynn With Their Reaction to His Kindhearted Offer: ‘Don’t Bother… ‘

Get ready for the big jump with our who’s who and what’s what gallery of all things Days of Our Lives.

Beginning September 12, Days of Our Lives will be airing exclusively on Peacock.

Billy Flynn pops by to help the Hayes get Peacock TV! Stream #DaysofourLives exclusively on @PeacockTV beginning this Monday September 12th. A special $1.99 per month offer (for 12 months) is available now for a limited time. Terms apply. #Days pic.twitter.com/xEzXLr0Ghu

Honestly, after months of Chad mourning Abigail, it’s nice to see Flynn getting to act happy again! Even if it was for all of 30 seconds… Poor guy.

Check out the whole adorable clip below (Though should the Hayes really be watching their shows on the Horton’s TV??), and you’ll get some helpful tips on signing up for Peacock yourself !

Flynn took the news in stride, but when he said he was heading over to help Suzanne Rogers (Maggie) and was told “Don’t bother,” because she’d already figured it out, the poor guy couldn’t help but keep the crestfallen look from his face.

“It was a breeze, kiddo,” Hayes added, before they launched through an explanation of just how they got it working.

The couple happily celebrated his arrival… only for Seaforth Hayes to try figuring out, “Now why is he here…” They wanted help with getting Peacock on their TV, he reminded them. “Oh, that,” Susan shrugged. “We already did that.”

All Days of Our Lives‘ Billy Flynn (Chad) wanted to do was be helpful. He’s young, he’s hip, he knows all the workings of the online universe — and that includes the streaming world! So when the show decided to release a promo aimed at helping some of Salem’s longtime viewers make the switch from NBC to Peacock, he seemed like the perfect person to help Bill Hayes (Doug) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) navigate this bold new world!

1 / 40 <p>For decades, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ superspy John Black and super shrink Marlena Evans have been one of daytime’s top supercouples. They’ve survived death, supervillains, brainwashing faux serial killers, real serial killers, unruly children and even a dance with the literal devil. Twice!</p>

2 / 40 <p>Rafe Hernandez and Nicole Walker are two newlyweds so deeply in love that they just can’t ever stop kissing. That or they’re so insecure, they can’t ever stop kissing. Nicole’s been pining nonstop over her ex-husband, Eric Brady, ever since he returned to town.</p>

3 / 40 <p>When Eric returned to town, he was a priest and Nicole was with Rafe, so reuniting was out of the question. But then he was defrocked — which Nicole didn’t learn about until <em>after</em> marrying Rafe! Now he’s a swinging bachelor, pining over his ex-wife. And about that swinging part…</p>

4 / 40 <p>Eric’s sleeping with new-cop-in-town Jada Hunter — daughter of Marcus Hunter, one of Salem’s doctors back in the day. It’s pretty casual right now, but they do live right down the hall from each other, so you can’t beat the convenience. Or the awkwardness, because…</p>

5 / 40 <p>Jada works for Rafe, the Salem police commissioner — and, as we know, Nicole’s husband! Jada also seems to be about the only one who realizes just how utterly bonkers the whole situation is, not to mention the fact that Nicole is still absolutely obsessed with Eric.</p>

6 / 40 <p>John and Marlena’s daughter Belle has been through the ringer lately. Demonic possession, demonic impersonation, sleeping with her borderline demonic client, EJ DiMera… Her life’s a mess. But it looks like she and hubby Shawn Brady are finally finding their way back to each other again!</p>

7 / 40 <p>It wasn’t good guy Shawn’s fault that he slept with his wife’s nemesis, Jan Spears: The devil literally transformed Jan into Belle’s doppelganger, which is just the kinda thing that happens in this town. Now that Shawn knows he didn’t father Jan’s baby — her tryst with fellow prisoner Evan Frears produced the tyke — he and Belle are slowly working things out. </p>

8 / 40 <p>Speaking of Jan, she was last seen getting out of Salem while the getting was good. But something tells us she and son Shawn Christian (an inside joke longtime <em>Days </em>fans well understand) will, like the proverbial bad penny, return. </p>

9 / 40 <p>Though he wasn’t the firstborn of mobster, mogul and occasional supervillain Stefano DiMera, EJ DiMera probably takes after his deceased father more than any other sibling in the cutthroat world of business. He’s got slightly more scruples than dear old dad, but he’d still tear apart his own family to swipe that CEO position back from interloper Gabi Hernandez.</p>

10 / 40 <p>Tony was actually the <em>first</em> DiMera to arrive in Salem, paving the way for his villainous dad, Stefano. He’s always been one of the kinder members of the clan.. at least when he wasn’t being impersonated by his identical cousin, Andre! Luckily, Andre’s dead now. We think. </p>

11 / 40 <p>Once upon a time, Stefano’s long-lost son Stefan O. DiMera (get it?) came to town to claim his birthright. He died. Then his long-lost twin brother, Jake DiMera, came to town to claim <em>his</em> birthright. He died. Then his heart was stuffed into Stefan’s body and now the original flavor son is back. Again, that’s just the kinda thing that happens in Salem. Go with it. </p>

12 / 40 <p>Dr. Rolf was Stefano’s favorite henchman, what with his penchant for bringing people back from the dead and scrambling their brains. Now he gets to do both with Stefan, as he wipes out the returned-from-the-dead man’s love for Gabi and sends him out into the world! We love when two hobbies come together in one project.</p>

13 / 40 <p>Gabi did love her newly-undead husband Stefan, but she also loved the stock options she got upon his death. With them, plus a little maneuvering, she rose to the top of the DiMera corporate pile — but with dark forces out to topple her, that CEO position is anything but guaranteed!</p>

14 / 40 <p>DiMera board member Li Shin seemed like just a good (if highly inappropriate) time to Gabi, but somewhere along the way she started falling for him. But the guy’s got daddy issues, has been secretly funding Stefan’s resurrection and seems to think he can out-scheme Gabi, so we aren’t talking true love here.</p>

15 / 40 <p>Somewhat reformed mob princess Ava Vitali found love with Jake DiMera before his untimely death. As in literally <em>right </em>before. She also found her way into Gabi’s schemes once the two decided to pretend Ava and Jake had married before he perished. Now she gets to live in the DiMera mansion, hate-flirt with EJ and sexy-flirt with his son, Johnny DiMera!</p>

16 / 40 <p>Despite being the son of legendary schemers EJ DiMera and Sami Brady, Johnny DiMera is… well, certainly not as bad as he could be! Sure, he may be a little bratty, especially when fighting with his sister Allie Horton over his ex-wife (now her main squeeze), Chanel Dupree. But he’s also prone to taking off his shirt a lot, so he can’t be all bad, right? </p>

17 / 40 <p>Stefano’s adopted daughter, Kristen DiMera, was serving time for a slew of crimes until she strongarmed a pardon for herself and a whole slew of fellow baddies. Now she’s working with Rolf to have newly-resurrected Stefan reunite with Chloe Lane. No, silly, not because she thinks they’re a good pair. Because she wants to get Chloe away from the object of her <span style="text-decoration: line-through">obsession</span> heart’s desire, Brady Black, father of her daughter, Rachel. </p>

18 / 40 <p>Former opera singer Chloe and Brady are both lovers and coworkers, wiling away the days at his fashion house — started by dad, John, though now a subsidiary of DiMera Enterprises — Basic Black. They just recently found their way back to each other, but if Kristen has her say, they’ll soon be finding their way apart again!</p>

19 / 40 <p>Chanel and Allie spend a <em>lot</em> of time together seeing as how they own their own bakery, Sweet Bits, while dating! Somehow, it’s not <em>too </em>awkward that Chanel was married to Allie’s twin brother, Johnny. Except when it is. </p>

20 / 40 <p>Chanel’s mom, real estate mogul Paulina Price, is married to Abe Carver, Salem’s mayor and one of its most respected residents. They kinda sorta share a daughter in Lani Price, who thought Abe was her dad (he’s not) and Paulina was her aunt (when in fact she’s her mom), a situation which nearly tore this couple apart. But now that they’re hitched, Paulina’s taking on a new challenge. But can she push Abe into the governorship of… whatever state Salem is in? </p>

21 / 40 <p>Chad DiMera was one of the kindest, brightest stars in his family and wife Abigail Horton was his entire world. But her brutal murder has left their two kids without a mother, and with a father who’s an angry, heartbroken man with a desperate drive to find whodunnit.</p>

22 / 40 <p>District Attorney Melinda Trask isn’t concerned with making friends in her single-minded pursuit of justice. If she gets you in her sights, she <em>will </em>throw the book at you. Heck, she’ll throw the whole library! </p>

23 / 40 <p>Lucas Horton isn’t a bad guy… he just makes a whole lot of bad decisions, usually with regard to ex-wife Sami. Need proof? He’s currently behind bars for having kidnapped her so she wouldn’t fall into the romantic clutches of rival EJ. </p>

24 / 40 <p>Upon learning son Lucas was behind Sami’s kidnapping, Kate Roberts kept quiet… even though it nearly cost her the love of good guy Roman Brady! But now that she’s atoning for her sins, it seems like she may get a second chance at love. At least until she screws it up again! </p>

25 / 40 <p>Roman runs the family watering hole, aptly named the Brady Pub. With ex-wife Marlena, he’s also the proud pop of Sami, so it makes sense he wasn’t thrilled to learn Kate had been keeping quiet about that whole kidnapping thing. </p>

26 / 40 <p>Maggie Horton’s beloved daughter Sarah only just married true love Xander Cook… and boy, did they earn their shot at happiness! Before it arrived, they were kept apart by everything from his deceitful ex, Gwen Rizczech, to a drug which left her so delusional she briefly believed herself to be Abigail’s killer! </p>

27 / 40 <p>Xander and Sarah have a long, complicated history, starting, as true love so often does, with a deep-seated mutual loathing. Now that they’ve found their way together — several times, actually — the big question is what’s next for this truly super couple? </p>

28 / 40 <p>Let’s just be clear: Most viewers hate Gwen and kinda wish she’d been offed instead of half-sister Abigail. But the long-lost daughter of Jack Deveraux has her charms — including that adorable accent! — and we kinda can’t help hoping that maybe, just maybe, there’s a redemption arc in her future. </p> <p> </p>

29 / 40 <p>Abigail’s parents are in a tough spot. Jack’s struggling to believe that his one daughter, Gwen, didn’t kill his other daughter, Abigail. Meanwhile, his wife, Jennifer Horton (who is <em>not </em>Gwen’s mom), is barely hanging on by a thread, missing their beloved Abigail so much that as grief swallows her, she’s doing the same with pills… which could just create a whole new set of problems! </p>

30 / 40 <p>Until recently, we were fairly convinced that quip-tossing, man-chasing, Gwen-befriending, rule-flaunting Leo Stark was Abigail’s killer. But it looks like we may finally have found the line he won’t cross. </p>

31 / 40 <p>When Titan CEO Sonny Kiriakis was stabbed in the back, it’s not surprising that Leo wound up atop the suspect list. You see, ages ago Leo was brought to town to seduce the young exec and create a scandal that would drive him out of the company. These days, Sonny is happily married to Sami’s son, Will Horton, who rushed to his injured husband’s side upon hearing what happened. </p>

32 / 40 <p>For quite a while now, Will and Sonny have been proving that long distance relationships <em>can</em> work! Will’s off in Arizona with the couple’s daughter (whose mom is Gabi… long story), while Sonny was lured back to Salem by his grand-uncle, Victor Kiriakis, to run Titan. </p>

33 / 40 <p>Victor Kiriakis was never <em>quite</em> as evil as his late nemesis, Stefano, but he’s also never shied away from breaking a law or twenty. These days, he’s mellowed out a bit thanks to the influence of his unfailingly sweet wife, Maggie. He’s as quick with a quip as he is a threat to disown family members who refuse to do his bidding! </p>

34 / 40 <p>Sonny’s older half-brother, Alexander Kiriakis, recently returned home, seemingly intent on sleeping his way through the female population of Salem. There could, however, be more than meets the eye, especially since his has been caught by Stephanie Johnson. Meanwhile, he’s getting might comfy in Sonny’s CEO seat while his brother recovers… </p>

35 / 40 <p>Having spent the past few years in Seattle, Stephanie Johnson — daughter of supercouple Steve and Kayla Johnson — recently returned to Salem for work. So far, her toughest job has been keeping Alex at arm’s length, especially now that they’ve been forced to work together. Steph’s been hired to fix Titan’s public image, but Alex is the walking definition of an HR nightmare! </p>

36 / 40 <p>Lawyer Justin Kiriakis was much like his son Alexander before he settled down, tamed by the love of a good woman, Adrienne Johnson. This is <em>not </em>Sonny’s mother, Adrienne, who sadly died, but her lookalike, Bonnie Lockhart. Aside from their looks, the only thing the two women really have in common is the fact that Justin fell in love with — and married — both of them. </p>

37 / 40 <p>ISA agent Steve Johnson — dad of Stephanie and brother of the late Adrienne — has been through it all to be with true love Kayla. He “died” for 16 years, was possessed by the “essence” of Stefano (don’t ask!) and is currently battling longtime nemesis Orpheus, who is determined to punish both Steve and John. </p>

38 / 40 <p>Salem’s top doc, Kayla Brady, is good for what ails you, whether it’s a gunshot wound, demonic posession recovery or brain altering microchip removal. She and Steve have a love that just won’t quit — and they also have two kids, one of whom, Stephanie, is finally back home! (The other, Joey, is currently living in Seattle with Tripp, Steve’s son via a past fling with Ava.) </p>

39 / 40 <p>Orpheus, AKA Milo Harp, has been plaguing the folks of Salem since the ‘70s. He most recently orchestrated a full pardon from prison so he could get right back to what he does best: kidnapping people and holding them hostage while demanding their loved ones figure out clues to rescue them. Wait. Is he the Riddler??</p>