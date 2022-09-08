Heading for Their Wedding, Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian Share a First-Dance Rehearsal Video That’s a Real Scream
Perhaps “Catch Me (I’m Falling)” by Pretty Poison is the song they’re looking for.
You don’t have to tell former Days of Our Lives castmates Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian that a whole lot of planning goes into a wedding. The couple, who got engaged back in the summer of 2021, are currently in the thick of it.
“Working on finding that wedding song to dance to,” Christian shared on Instagram on September 8 along with a video of himself and his future missus practicing their fancy footwork on the beach. When you watch below, good luck not cracking a smile; their joy is contagious. And the end of the clip is sure to make you laugh.
View this post on Instagram
As Christian put it, “It clearly is going to take a lot more work.” Not that Zucker seemed to mind in the least. “Let’s keep dancing, babe!” she cheered.
Before Christian and Zucker get to their “I dos,” or at least before they get to the reception, they’ll need to find more than the ideal wedding song. “Still on the search for a wedding destination,” Christian admitted. “That’s an adventure in itself!
“Send your ideas,” he added. “We’re open to anything!”
More: Days of Our Lives stars and their real-life loves [PHOTOS]
Zucker, who began her run as Days of Our Lives’ Nicole back in 1998, was paired with Christian’s Daniel in 2012. Three years later, the doctor was a casualty of a New Year’s Eve car crash brought about by Eric’s incredibly poor decision to drive drunk.
Ahead of Days of Our Lives’ move from NBC to Peacock, check out the below photo gallery, a Who’s Who of Salem’s lot that you can share with all of your friends who might become new viewers once the show is streaming. And to make sure you never miss a single episode, click here. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.