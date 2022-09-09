As Days of Our Lives Leaves NBC, Its Stars Speak Out: ‘There Were Lots of Mixed Reactions,’ But…
The news took everyone by surprise!
It’s been a wild ride since we learned that Days of Our Lives would be leaving NBC, it’s home for over 50 years and streaming solely online at Peacock. And we aren’t just talking about the fans. The actors, too, had their own feelings and their own worries!
Soap Central’s Tony Moore visited the set recently to talk to Eric Martsolf (Brady), Camila Banus (Gabi), Robert Scott Wilson (Alex), Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John) and James Reynolds (Abe) about the switch. They chatted a bit about what shows they like to watch on Peacock and what characters would do well on on the streaming service’s other shows, but they also got into some deeper stuff — like how they were almost as shaken by the news as the fans!
When asked about their initial reaction, Martsolf amusingly led the way with an exaggerated sigh. That was pretty much how they all felt. And, honestly, it’s good to know we weren’t alone!
“There were lots of mixed reactions,” Hall admitted, “partly because we didn’t know what it meant.” NBC had been the home for Days of Our Lives for so long, she said, it was surprising. But, she added, “I’m very optimistic.”
There was the initial shock, Wilson agreed, but they knew the move online was coming sooner or later, and once the news settled in, they realized that, “There’s longevity, there’s opportunity, there’s all this great news attached to it.”
Credit: © XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
One way or another, streaming television is the future, and Days of Our Lives being the first soap to make the move will hopefully position them to stick around for many, many years to come. Besides, Martsolf explained to Moore, soap fans “embrace change. They always have. Whether it’s a new face or a new character, whether it’s a storyline, they love change.”
Well, in a world where Robert Scott Wilson can go from playing a reformed serial killer to a reforming womanizer and kids can grow to full-blown adults in a matter of years, we know soap fans are definitely used to change… But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t worry some of them! But still, Martsolf said, this move to Peacock is ultimately pretty simple.
“I think that we have been so steadfast for over 50 years,” Hall added, “and the audience has come to find us and trust us, and we’re not going to make it hard. We’ll make it easy for you.”
And it’s not like everything’s going to be completely reinvented! They aren’t trying to jettison the lifelong fans but bring them along. When asked if there’s been any change in filming or storytelling since the news was announced, Banus was quick to assure folks that the show will still have the “Same cast, same great stories, same amazing romances.”
Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI
“The Powers That Be stressed that they were preserving the integrity of the show,” Martsolf added. Where the show is airing may be changing, but as for Days of Our Lives itself, it’s just “going to evolve.”
The long and the short of it is, according to Martsolf, “This is our new home. Home is where you hang your soap opera hat.”
And we guess this hat is now being hung on Peacock!
Beginning September 12, Days of Our Lives will be airing exclusively on Peacock.
