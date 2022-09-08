Credit: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“‘Make a promo,'” they said… ‘It’s easy.'”

Stephen Nichols and Mary Beth Evans have been at the acting game for decades as Days of Our Lives‘ Steve and Kayla — not to mention a whole slew of other daytime credits! So if anyone knows what they’re doing in front of a camera, it’s these two.

At least, you’d hope so! But sometimes expectation and reality are two hilariously different things.

When the higher ups asked the two beloved vets to record a promo about Days of Our Lives moving from NBC to stream on Peacock on September 12th.

The video below is what they had intended to do. It was quick, smooth and cute as Evans invites folks to come along on their exciting new “adventure,” and Nichols cheekily suggests that if folks have any problems signing up for Peacock, they just give the actors a call.

Simple, right? Especially for two seasoned professionals.

Ha! As if…

In reality, it was a journey to get there.

“On set at Days,” Nichols admitted in a post a few days after sharing the promo, “we have to get it in one take. But sometimes, when left to our own devices… things go awry.”

To see just how Centering the camera was tough for the two, then there was getting the right tilt. A few shifts in position to find the right angle, confusion over who’s starting, where they’re ending and the ever-dangerous mush mouth!

At one point, Nichols even “beheaded” them.

“It’s too cut off,” Evans-the-floating-head suggested helpfully as her on-screen hubby fixed his hair. “Can we go lower?”

And that was when they weren’t just collapsing into laughter.

“This is our true relationship, actually,” Evans chuckled at one point, just before helping Nichols button his shirt.

Take a peek below to see just how beautifully these two get along — even if the same can’t quite be said of their filming skills!

As Evans and Nichols struggled to get out, beginning September 12, Days of Our Lives will be airing exclusively on Peacock.

