Days of Our Lives’ Robert Scott Wilson Reaches Out Directly to Fans: ‘If You Don’t Know, Now You Know’
And if you did know, now it’s double!
Like it or not, death and rebirth are two of the backbones of daytime storytelling. Well, Days of Our Lives has not been killed, but it is getting a rebirth of sorts, as it moves from NBC to Peacock. Actually, it may be more accurate to compare the move to an actor who leaves one role and moves over to another… like Robert Scott Wilson’s jump from Ben to Alexander!
So, we guess it’s kind of fighting for the soon-to-be first online sudser to ask him to share a message with fans on Instagram. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that he was one of the first folks we heard speak up about the move, either.
“If you don’t know, now you know,” he began, reminding folks about the show’s streaming jump to Peacock in less than a week, starting on Monday, September 12. He promised “less commercials, no interruptions,” and added a “Thank you to all of our fans over the years following our journey and riding with us through these waves.
The reactions were, of course, mixed, but plenty of fans jumped in to let Wilson and the show know that they’d already signed up. And the international viewers who were worried they’d lose out were quickly reassured by their fellow Salem lovers that they’d still be able to watch.
“Going to Peacock will bring longevity and a whole lotta new life,” Wilson concluded. “Past fans and future fans coming onboard, a whole lotta new life. So, we’ll see you there, September 12!”
Change is always a bit scary, but if soaps could survive the jump from radio to television and thrive for decades, they’ll survive the move from broadcast to streaming television. And we’re sure Days of Our Lives will get that “new life” Wilson is promising!
As he reminded us all, beginning September 12, Days of Our Lives will be airing exclusively on Peacock. To make sure you never miss an episode, click here. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
