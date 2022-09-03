Credit: NBC screenshot

When you are family, the love never ends.

In the latest Days of Our Lives preview for the week of September 5 – 9, Maggie confronts Jennifer with a bottle of pills. Read about the details and watch the latest preview below.

Sonny was rushed to the hospital after Leo, and Chad, found him stabbed in the back in his office. It looked pretty bad for Leo, who realized he was being framed for Abby, and now possibly Sonny’s, murder. Coming up, Will sits by Sonny’s side in the hospital as Justin begs his son to come back to them.

Abby’s murder has hit her loved ones pretty hard. However, until now, nobody realized how much trouble Jennifer has had coping with her daughter’s death. This week, Maggie confronts Jennifer with a pill bottle and asks how many of these she’s taken. Jennifer cries and they embrace.

After all that Kristen and Gwen put them through to keep them apart, Xander and Sarah’s big day finally arrives. Xander tells Sarah that she’s the best thing that’s ever happened to him. They kiss, and are married in the Horton family home by none other than Maggie!

As the promo highlighting Days of Our Lives’ final week on NBC before it moves to Peacock concludes, something has Paulina and Abe thrilled. Has Abe decided to run for governor? And proving romance never dies, John feeds Marlena her favorite dessert, strawberries with whipped cream.

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube

Beginning September 12, Days of Our Lives will be airing exclusively on Peacock.