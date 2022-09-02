Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

“Holy crap.”

Sometime it’s nice to make a change to our daily routine and in the case of Days of Our Lives’ Dan Feuerriegel (EJ), it appeared he made one as well — by simply stopping one altogether. A lot of men shave daily, while others like a little scruff, then there are the ones who wear beards and keep them nicely trimmed… However, the NBC soap star showed his followers just what happens when you let the trimming slide for a day, or two, or three…

In the video, that Feuerriegel captioned with, “Holy crap, my beard,” and with iAmMoshow’s “Cats That’s It” playing in the background, he was having a conversation that we couldn’t hear, as funny animations popped up — as well as an appearance from one of his cats.

More: How to watch Days once it leaves NBC

No point to this reel other than…. ummmmm, my beard,” Feuerriegel explained. “Thanks for reminding me Instagram.”

Hey, aren’t beards with a little extra fluff in these days?! Just last month, one of his former castmates, Casey Moss (ex-JJ) revealed his own beard through a “non-consensual selfie” that showed off some extra facial hair as well.

In the end, Feuerriegel rocks the beard, no matter how he wears it!

Beginning September 12, Days of Our Lives will be airing exclusively on Peacock. To make sure you never miss an episode, click here. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

And before you head out to finish the work week — or to start the weekend early — view our photo gallery below filled with couples that the soaps teased, but never delivered on, including a photo of Feuerriegel’s character and one of EJ’s flings that never amounted to anything.