If “Marlena” is asking, who are we to say no?

Days of Our Lives wants you! To keep supporting them as they push into the future and move from NBC to streaming on Peacock in less than two weeks! OK, it’s not exactly making a sacrifice for your country, but they do realize that for some folks, it may be a pretty dang intimidating prospect.

With that in mind, the show’s begun running a series of PSAs to let those who haven’t heard the news yet know and encourage them to sign up for the streaming service and keep watching Days.

And who better for the message than Marlena herself, Deidre Hall?

“You know,” Hall began, “I’ve been on Days of Our Lives for more than 40 years now, and you can’t be a part of something that long and just call it a job. We’re a family. As our loyal viewer, I consider you to be part of that family.”

The actress then went on to remind folks of the Peacock move, encouraging viewers to “make the transition together. We want you to come with us and continue our special journey. From all of the Hortons, the DiMeras, the Bradys, the Kiriakises, the Price-Carvers, the Hernandez, the Johnsons and most importantly, the Evans-Black family, we love you. And we’re so grateful for your ongoing support.”

She then concluded with encouragement, saying, “I’ll see you Monday, September 12 on our new home, Peacock.”

The comments were, as you can imagine, pretty varied, from folks excited to make the jump, to those who already watch on Peacock and longtime fans who say this will be the end of their watching. There are still those who insist this is just NBC’s way of soft-cancelling the show before getting rid of it completely, but as Days of Our Lives’ boss Ken Corday noted, it seems more like Peacock’s way of bringing more viewers in to sign up.

But whether folks are making the move or not, one thing everyone could likely agree with was trini254’s comment about Hall: “She always seems so sincere. She could be reading the white pages out loud.”

Amen to that! This is why the actress was the perfect spokesperson for the show’s first PSA. It’s also why she’s lasted, as she pointed out, over four decades on the show. How can you not love her and Marlena?

