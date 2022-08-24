Good News for Days of Our Lives Fans: Peacock Slashes Its Price Before the Big Move From NBC
We’ll drink to this deal!
It looks like Peacock is pulling out all the stops to lure in new viewers to the streaming service and Days of Our Lives does, believe it or not, seem to be a key part of their plan!
The long-running daytime soap is, as we all know by now, moving from NBC to stream exclusively on Peacock starting on September 12. But one of the big problems that folks have been talking of as they look to sign up for the streaming service is the additional financial burden to watch their favorite soap.
Fortunately, it looks like Peacock may have heard daytime fans’ concerns. Starting in September, according to our sister site, TVLine, the streaming service will (at least temporarily) slash the price of their lower tier subscription from $4.99 a month to $1.99 for new subscribers. Or, if folks want to save even more, they can sign up for a full 12 months of Peacock for just $19.99.
Currently, Peacock offers two premium tiers, the soon-to-be $1.99 a month basic plan which gives viewers access to the streaming service’s full library of shows and movies, albeit with a few commercials, and their Premium Plus plan for $9.99 a month which has full access, but without the adds. There is a free, basic service as well, that lets viewers have access to some content, but Days of Our Lives, unfortunately, won’t be able to watch with that one.
With this move next month, Days of Our Lives viewers who are concerned about the extra cost, could get an entire month’s worth of episodes for just $2. Hopefully, that’s a big help for fans with tight budgets who want to keep up with their favorite show.
And it doesn’t seem to be a coincidence that this price shift is happening in September, the same time Days of Our Lives is migrating from NBC to Peacock. Executive producer Ken Corday made clear that the higher ups have been doing all they can to assure him that Days is not being punished and that they still have the soap’s back.
In fact, Beyond Salem: Chapter 2 did very well in the premium tiers, Corday told Soap Opera Digest in their recent issue, adding that the folks at Peacock “felt the best way to boost subscriptions was migrate us, and I think Beyond Salem had a lot to do with that.”
So it looks like rather than being sent to Peacock to die, NBC is hoping Days of Our Lives will help their streaming service thrive.
As we noted, beginning September 12, Days of Our Lives will be airing exclusively on Peacock.
