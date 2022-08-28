Credit: Chris Haston/NBC

The key is to add a little fun and adventure in your life.

Life is full of ups and downs and for Days of Our Live fave Arianne Zucker (Nicole), well, she tries to “strive to have fun, laugh and live an adventure” — every day. However, we know that things can’t always be sunshine and roses and so does the NBC soap star.

“But sometimes, I do adult,” Zucker assured and posted a photo to prove it. “This is me adulting.”

Not wanting the adulting to take over too much of her day, Zucker did her thing then said, “And now I’m done! Whew that took a lot out of me!”

Those who follow the actress know she and her soon-to-be hubby and former co-star Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel) love a good adventure. Earlier this month, Zucker documented how they were “getting in-sync” while having a couple of cold brews all the while putting their own spin on synchronized swimming. She also shared some tips for “a stronger relationship” and urged her fans to passed them along to someone they “want to be in-sync with.”

And prior to that, they took a “bike ride in the forest” while scouting out wedding venues, to which Zucker stated, “I highly recommend fun adventures while planning a wedding! Makes it so much more fun together and less pressure!” She did have another tip to share though, “Oh and bring a bottle of wine or cider if you don’t drink!”

We hope they find the perfect spot for their upcoming big day, which will hopefully contain a ton of memorable fun — and not too much adulting!

Beginning September 12, Days of Our Lives will be airing exclusively on Peacock. To make sure you never miss an episode, click here. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

