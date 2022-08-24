Days of Our Lives’ Deidre Hall Pays a Heartfelt Tribute to a Special Someone: ‘I Am So Proud to Have a Front-Row Seat to His Extraordinary Life’
Her older son turned 30 on August 23.
Days of Our Lives leading lady Deidre Hall was too full of love to contain it on August 23. Why? Because “30 years ago, this young man came into the world and changed our lives forever,” she said via Instagram.
The young man in question? The older of her two sons, David Sohmer. “We always knew he was remarkable,” Hall continued, “but were delighted by the depth of his passion for travel and global adventures. Educated abroad, he is happiest working in production, spending time with elementary school pals or arriving home for our traditional movie night.”
Maybe you can tell already, but David is the absolute apple of Mom’s eye. “I am so proud to have a front-row seat to his extraordinary life,” she said before closing her post by wishing him the happiest of birthdays.
Speaking of which, Hall remembers the day like it was yesterday. “When David was born, the doctor cut the cord and handed him to me,” she told Closer Weekly in 2019, “and I remember saying, ’If anybody ever tries to hurt you, I will kill them’…
“At a rational moment,” she added with a laugh. “When a life comes into this world, the air in the room changes.”
