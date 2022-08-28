Credit: John Paschal/JPI

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress “swore” she wouldn’t do it but she did — and they are so cute!

We all have our beauty routines but sometimes it’s fun to shake things up a bit and try something new. Days of Our Lives’ Cady McClain (Jennifer; All My Children, Dixie) recently decided to change the way she wore her hair and the end result was absolutely beautiful.

“My dear friend Amanda convinced me to wear braids,” McClain shared, along with a photo of her cute new look. “I’m over 50… And I swore I wouldn’t do the pigtails thing. But… these are kinda cute, no?”

So cute! And we love how she matched the navy-blue hair ties to the fabric wrapped around her hat.

“I’m sneaking up on wearing these like, all the time,” she continued and warned, “If you don’t like them… don’t tell me! I’m gonna enjoy feeling this vibe!”

As she should because, really, when it comes to what we wear or how we do our makeup and hair, it’s all about how it makes us feel.

Her former All My Children castmate Alicia Minshew (Kendall) agreed and stated, “These braids are so you! Gorgeous.”

McClain isn’t the only soap star to change things up these days… The actress who played Pine Valley’s Erica Kane, Susan Lucci, went from brunette to blonde — and rocked the golden look.

