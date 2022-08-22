Days of Our Lives Boss Gets Frank About the Show’s Move to Peacock: ‘The Bottom Line Is… ’
“We have to make NBC happy and the viewers happy.”
Ever since the big news that Days of Our Lives would be moving exclusively from NBC to their streaming platform Peacock, loyal fans have been hungry for word about what this would mean and assurances that they weren’t about to lose their show.
Well, the silence may finally be over, as executive producer Ken Corday spoke with Soap Opera Digest for their most recent issue to break the move down and (hopefully) alleviate fans worries!
First off, he says, this was always the plan, it was just a matter of when. Well, not always — Peacock is relatively new — but Days of Our Lives’ last contract included a clause saying NBC could “migrate the show exclusively to Peacock and now they’ve decided to do so.”
Much like what Robert Scott Wilson (Alexander) noted about the transition, it was inevitable — not because of the contract, but because this is where television is heading.
“The bottom line is, this is the future,” Corday tells Digest. “Whether people believe it or not now, or in a year or two, this is the future of in-line television. This is not the end of an era, it’s the beginning of another era.”
Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI
In other words, no, the show is most definitely not cancelled now, and will hopefully stick around for a long, long time. In fact, it sounds like the network has been bending over backwards to encourage Corday and assure the folks at the show that the big wigs still have their backs.
He does, though, acknowledge that a big challenge will be making sure the move is as painless as possible for viewers. That involves doing everything they can to teach fans how to get to Peacock and Days of Our Lives, from PSAs to tapping vets like Bill Hayes (Doug) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie).
As for the show itself, he reassures folks several times that “it’s still going to be the same Days that you know and love.” And he means that very literally — at least at first! Thanks to how far in advance the sudser films, viewers won’t notice a single change right after the jump.
But after next February, Corday says, there will be a few differences — albeit it, good ones! Days of Our Lives will be longer, for one thing. Don’t expect two-hour shows, of course, but fans will still be getting more bang for their buck because they won’t be limited to what they can fit into an hour time slot rife with commercials.
Plus, without broadcast constraints, they’ll “be able to do things that are a little bit more titillating.”
Still, if the online versions of One Life to Live and All My Children are any indicators, don’t expect Days of Our Lives to go too crazy! They aren’t going to try to reinvent the wheel, just maybe improve it a little. It’ll be interesting to see how it shakes out, and there may, like with most things whenever they grow and evolve, be a few bumps along the road. But it sounds like everyone from the network to the show heads are determined to make the switch to Peacock as exciting and positive a change as it comes!
Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI
“Let’s just hope the transition is wonderful,” Corday ultimately shares, “and our loyal viewers stick with us and subscribe.”
