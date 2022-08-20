Days of Our Lives Preview: Stefan Wakes up With One Thing on His Mind — and Nicole Gets an Eyeful
Alex is bitten by the love bug.
In the latest Days of Our Lives preview for the week of August 22 – 26, Stefan is awake and making demands. Read about the details and watch the latest preview below.
It’s the week many have been waiting for since the big reveal, Stefan wakes up! And he wakes up with just one thing on his mind, he wants to get home to his wife. It sure seems like he remembers Gabi, but will that last? Li, with Kristen on board, wants Rolf to do some memory mapping to make Stefan believe he loves Chloe, not Gabi. This would leave Gabi for Li, and get Chloe out of the picture so Kristen can have Brady.
After his double date with Allie and Chanel, Alex is about to encounter another beautiful woman. He runs into Steffanie, literally, and is knocked off his feet. Yes, Steve and Kayla’s little girl is back in Salem. Alex takes one look at her and realizes she’s the woman of his dreams. She might not return those feelings though.
Finally, Eric and Jada have been hitting it off so well that they decide to hit the sheets. Unfortunately, Nicole, who hasn’t taken to the idea of Eric and Jada dating, gets an eyeful when she shows up at Eric’s room after the deed is done and learns he slept with Jada.
Read our Days of Our Lives spoilers to find out who else Stefanie gets reacquainted with now that she’s back in town.
Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube