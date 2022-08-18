Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The soap fave is back on the set.

Daytime fans of Days of Our Lives actress Alison Sweeney are used to seeing her come and go as Sami in Salem and get equally excited every time it’s announced that she’s working on a new movie. Well, we are happy to report that she’s once again in Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada filming scenes for her next project.

“Hard at work on a gorgeous Wednesday in Vancouver,” Sweeney shared, along with a photo of her character on the phone and surrounding by pine trees. “So grateful for the crazy, fun opportunities I have to film in so many extraordinarily beautiful places.”

By the looks of the photo, it appears that her character could be at a Christmas tree lot — but where’s the snow? One of her former co-stars, Benjamin Ayres, who appears opposite Sweeney’s Alex as Drew in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries series The Chronicle Mysteries noticed the lack of snow as well and joked, “This Christmas film is brought to you by a beautiful Vancouver heat warning. Stay cool out there!”

More: Watch a soap character’s stunning transformation

And while we initially thought maybe Sweeney wasn’t filming a Christmas movie at all, that maybe she could she be on the set on the next installment for The Chronicle Mysteries, in a previous post, the actress made it very clear that she was in fact getting her character ready for the holidays.

“Multi tasking is the name of the game today! I am getting ready to film a Christmas movie and there’s always so much on the to-do list,” Sweeney revealed. “Today I was working on the script joining some pre-production zoom calls while getting my hair camera-ready at the same time.”

More: Eileen Davidson shares experience of a lifetime

She then went on to share a “true story” — a funny one — and explained, “I had the camera turned off, but when I went to unmute to participate in the discussion I pressed camera by accident. I had to just go with it and laugh.”

It’s been rumored that Sweeney will star and executively produce in a 2022 Hallmark movie, Christmas Village, so lack of snow or not, this could be it.

Stay tuned, as we’ll be sure to keep our readers updated when more information is available.

More: How to watch Days once it leaves NBC

Beginning September 12, Days of Our Lives will be airing exclusively on Peacock. To make sure you never miss an episode, click here. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

And while we are talking about upcoming movies, take a look through our gallery below filled with photos of 10 Hallmark leading men that we hope to see in new features as well this holiday season.