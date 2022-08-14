Days of Our Lives Hunk’s Selfie With Fiancee/Former Co-Star Reveals His Wild New Look
These two couldn’t be any cuter.
Former Days of Our Lives co-stars and real-life engaged couple Casey Moss (ex-JJ) and True O’Brien (ex-Paige) had a little fun in front of the camera this past week. Moss posted a photo of him leaning in next to his fiancée, as she had her hands to her face and peeked through her fingers, and simply captioned the shot, “Non-consensual selfie.”
While the two had a laugh, O’Brien had her own response to Moss’ impromptu pic and stated, “Trying to have my coffee and edit in peace.”
Even though Moss had a beard back in May, it’s grown out quite a bit — and he wears it well! However, that wasn’t what caught the eye of one follower… Nataliebubb noticed the diamond ring on O’Brien’s left hand and asked, “Ring?”
For those who weren’t aware, back in June, Moss took O’Brien to a spot near the ocean in Malibu, California, got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend. In fact, he posted a video of the proposal, along with a quote from the late Robin Williams as Sean Maguire in Good Will Hunting, and expressed, “I love you, True.”
After her initial shock, O’Brien said “yes” and Moss slipped the beautiful ring on her finger and made it official.
Moss and O’Brien’s Days of Our Lives characters dated and the stars began dating years ago. Though her persona Paige died at the hands of the Necktie Killer, Moss’ JJ recently returned to Salem following the news that his sister Abigail had been murdered.
