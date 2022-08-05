Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

It’s time for a new cop supercouple!

Relationships on Days of Our Lives can often be a case of “blink, and you’ll miss it.” Sometimes, though, they’re telegraphed so clearly, we can see them coming from a mile away. Take, for example, Jada and Eric. They’re obviously headed for a romance!

After all, they just agreed to go on a date after Jada heard all about Eric, Xander, Nicole and the former priest’s still-strong feelings for his ex! If Jada didn’t go running for the hills right then and there, that has got to mean she’s seriously interested. Because our reaction would totally have been “You have fun with that, buddy.”

Plus, if we’re being honest, this budding relationship feels new and refreshing and we’re kind of excited to see where it goes. Unfortunately, honesty can be a double-edged sword, because it also means admitting they don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of making it work.

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Refreshing and cute or not, Eric and Nicole aren’t going to be stopped. Now maybe Eric’s too good a guy to split up Nicole’s marriage, but that doesn’t mean she won’t do it herself! According to spoilers, she already gets plenty upset just seeing Jada and Eric on a date together. If they start getting serious, that’s going to drive Nicole right over the edge, and her marriage to Rafe is going to crumble to the ground.

The thing is, once Nicole’s free, it won’t be long before Eric decides the best thing to do is make a clean break with Jada. After all, it wouldn’t be fair to her if he ended up spending most of their relationship fighting his attraction to another woman! He’s just too nice to let that happen… Well, that and it’ll free him up to hop back on the Nicole train without feeling too guilty.

But while we’re focused on Nicole and Eric, the show will be busy setting us up for another couple to come out of this debacle. Because once they hook up, Jada and Rafe will both be left in the lurch… and turning to each other for comfort!

Sure, right now, he’s her boss and has no problem asserting that fact (and chastising her for revealing too much about murder cases, but hey), but as soon as feelings start running high, propriety tends to get thrown out the window. And that goes double in Salem! Scorned lovers, coworkers, cops — it would be insane if they didn’t end up bonding after Nicole and Eric shacked back up!

And that could be a great thing for them and for us. Salem’s been left with a void ever since Lani and Eli had to skip town. The supercouple started out strictly as coworkers, but they ended up fitting so perfectly together as friends, lovers and coworkers, it’s no wonder Eli packed up the entire family and uprooted his life to follow Lani wherever she was sentenced.

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Rafe, on the other hand, has been struggling to find his perfect match. Nicole clearly ain’t it any more than Ava, Hope or Sami were. He’s righteous, steadfast and even keeled and he could use someone with as much passion and attitude as what Jada gave to Xander. The two could balance each other out perfectly as partners — both professionally and romantically.

And maybe, someday, like Lani and Eli, Jada can help Rafe find the one thing he’s wanted so desperately ever since he came to Salem — a family of his own.

