Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (3)

Don’t panic… you’ll still be able to get your daily dose of soap!

As news began to spread that Days of Our Lives was no longer going to be airing on NBC, fans rightly freaked out. “Wait, was the soap cancelled?” they asked. Fortunately, the answer is, “No… but it will be moving to a new home.” And we’ve got all the details how, beginning September 12, you can continue to keep up with the lives and loves of your favorite Salem residents.

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The good news is that it will be incredibly easy to continue watching the show once it moves to NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. All you have to do is sign up for an account so that you won’t miss a single minute of the action.

Even better, you’ll be getting access to not only current episodes of Days of Our Lives, but a slew of previously-aired episodes. You’ll also be able to watch both chapters of Beyond Salem, the action-packed spinoff series, and the ridiculously adorable stand-alone holiday flick, Days of Our Lives: A Very Merry Salem.

Peacock offers a variety of plans, starting at $4.99 a month for the Premium package. But if you want to watch Days and most other shows without adds, you can sign up for the $9.99 a month Premium Plus package.

Of course, these plans won’t only be giving you access to Days of Our Lives. In fact, there’s a whole slew of shows available that soap fans will no doubt love. For example, Peacock has next-day airings of the various Real Housewives franchises, not to mention streaming rights to the wildly-popular horse opera Yellowstone, home to the irrepressible Beth Dutton and her infamous one-liners.

Peacock also offers a wide variety of original programming and sporting events, all of which are covered with the packages mentioned above.

But of course, the big draw for soap fans will be Days of Our Lives. Heading into fall, the show has huge plots percolating — including the return of Stefan (because you can’t keep a DiMera down, even after their heart has been donated to someone else), the reveal of Abigail’s true murderer, and… what are we forgetting?

Oh, right… the question of which lucky lady in Salem will find herself trying to change the bad boy ways of Alex Kiriakis (played by Robert Scott Wilson, who until a month or so ago was Salem’s notorious reformed necktie-killer, Ben).

As we say in the business, there are going to be a whole lot of reasons to “tune in tomorrow”… but the only way to do so will be by signing up for Peacock before the big move on September 12.

Celebrate all things Days of Our Lives by flipping through our photo-filled gallery covering the history of the iconic soap.