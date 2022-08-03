Days of Our Lives Appears to Be On the Verge of Bringing *Way* More to Life Than Just Stefan

At the critical turning point, would Stefan reveal his true identity to reunite with Gabi… or would he find himself surprisingly torn as he’s gotten to know Ava and has seen how dearly she loved Jake? That’s a juicy, complicated mess, and one we’d be delighted to watch.

Ambitious Stefan would agree to the charade, playing Jake and insisting that rumors of his death had been greatly exaggerated. All the while, he would be drawn to Gabi, for whom his feelings had never diminished.

We know. This isn’t quite how it works on Succession. But on a show where face masks can change a person’s height, we’re just going to run with it.

Enter Ava. Imagine her approaching Stefan with a proposition that would allow him to take over DiMera Enterprises with his late brother’s shares. All he would have to do is pretend that he is his late brother.

As the soap has made a point of reminding us repeatedly lately, Stefan was the love of Gabi’s life. So she’d naturally want to reunite with him. There’s not much story in that, though, is there?

Which is all well and good. We never really got why Stefan was exchanged for Jake in the first place. What’s really good, however, is the promise of the storyline to follow. Because what Stefan’s return will do is set up a fascinating triangle that positions him smack dab in between Gabi and Ava.

You know, just like they do on Grey’s Anatomy, only with more Dr. Frankenstein-ian accessories and Kristen standing in for Igor.

Anybody who’s watched Days of Our Lives for any amount of time can see where the show is going. Rolf is going to use Jake’s heart to resurrect Stefan.

Salty or sweet? Any way you slice it, you’re going to want popcorn for this.

1 / 57 <p>It was hardly the first time that Jan had “gone overboard.” But when she made a splash off the side of Ben and Ciara’s boat, we thought maybe she’d stay sunk. We thought wrong.</p>

2 / 57 <p>When opportunity <span style="text-decoration: line-through">knocked</span> phoned in the summer of 2022, the actor answered — and was revealed to be returning as Rex in especially creative fashion. (<a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/comings-and-goings/640174/days-of-our-lives-kyle-lowder-returns-rex-stephen-nichols-video/" target="_blank">See how here.</a>)</p>

3 / 57 <p>No shackles were needed to keep Ben’s portrayer in Salem. Not as far as we know, anyway! After “Cin” set sail, the actor simply dropped anchor and took on the new role of Alexander Kiriakis.</p>

4 / 57 <p>No, <em>Days of Our Lives</em> didn’t get a new leading man. That’s just the Emmy winner who originated the role of Kristen getting into another (chest) hairy situation as Susan’s brother, Thomas, in <em>Beyond Salem, Chapter 2.</em></p>

5 / 57 <p>Like a bad penny, he just keeps turning up. In Chapter 2 of <em>Beyond Salem</em>, ill-fated villain Larry Welch was given the power to once again meddle in Bo and Hope’s affairs.</p>

6 / 57 <p>OK, so technically, the actor didn’t leave <em>Days of Our Lives</em> as Roman. But he did return via <em>Beyond Salem</em> as, confusingly, his original character on the show — Chris Kositchek.</p>

7 / 57 <p>Apparently, Megan takes after Daddy Dearest Stefano. In Chapter 2 of <em>Beyond Salem</em>, viewers discovered that Hope’s onetime rival for Bo was alive and, well, as scheming as ever.</p>

8 / 57 <p>If there was one upside to Leo’s revenge plot, it was that it promised to reunite “WilSon” on screen. Now if only the show would let us keep them!</p>

9 / 57 <p>Through the revolving door the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> vet was set to pass once again over the summer of 2022. Could Sami, with whom Lucas left Salem, be far behind?</p>

10 / 57 <p>If it had been April Fool’s Day, we wouldn’t have believed that the news was real. But since it was April 18, 2022, that <em>Days of Our Live</em>s announced that Hope and Bo’s portrayers were returning for <em>Beyond Salem: Chapter 2</em>, we simply cheered.</p>

11 / 57 <p>Eric fans prayers were answered in the spring of 2022 when it was revealed that only was he headed home to Salem but a major change of direction was in store for Nicole’s true love. (<a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/627855/days-of-our-lives-greg-vaughan-previews-eric-brady-return-family-crisis/" target="_blank">Read all about it here.</a>)</p>

12 / 57 <p>Though the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> superstar has made it clear that she has no intention of returning full-time as Sami, a February 2022 Instastory hinted that she had <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/comings-and-goings/621771/days-of-our-lives-alison-sweeney-not-coming-back-as-sami-full-time/" target="_blank">at least been back on the set</a>, stirring the pot as her incorrigible character. We’re guessing about the “stirring the pot” part, but c’mon, when has the scheme queen not?</p>

13 / 57 <p>No way would Jack miss buddy Xander’s wedding to Gwen. So he and Jennifer, despite her history with the bride, made tracks back to Salem for a ceremony that was sure to leave people saying, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/628638/days-of-our-lives-preview-xander-gwen-craig-leo-break-up-double-wedding/" target="_blank">“I do… not believe this is really happening.”</a></p>

14 / 57 <p>After making her <em>Days of Our Lives</em> debut on <em>Beyond Salem</em>, the onetime <em>RuPaul’s Drag Race</em> contestant — and ace impersonator of Lisa Rinna (Billie) — was invited to appear on the NBC soap itself in spring 2022.</p>

15 / 57 <p>You don’t need the glasses, Jan, we already know you’re as “shady” as they come. And when the bad penny turned up anew, she wasn’t alone — she was carrying Shawn’s baby. D’oh!</p>

16 / 57 <p>Don’t look so glum. The <em>Young & Restless</em> alum (ex-Fen) made such a big impression as a recast Sonny on Peacock’s <em>Beyond Salem</em> that when Will’s handsome hubby was needed on the main show again, it knew just the actor to call.</p>

17 / 57 <p><em>Days of Our Lives</em> didn’t just bring the actors back as Chloe’s parents in 2022, it brought them back for a polarizing storyline in which Craig was forced to break it to wife Nancy that he was gay. But wait, there was more!</p>

18 / 57 <p>No sooner had Craig revealed that he was in love with the <em>Young & Restless</em> star’s scheming Leo than half the canvas — Chad included, obviously — began going to extremes to break them up.</p>

19 / 57 <p>Masks. Alternate personalities. Baby talk. Heavens to Brady, there was nothing that wasn’t thrown at the fan favorite when at last Sarah’s portrayer was returned to the playing field in 2022.</p>

20 / 57 <p>What could be worse than being thrown behind bars for a crime you didn’t commit? Being thrown behind bars for a crime you didn’t commit with your own “killer” as your cellmate! So EJ was poised to learn when Clyde’s portrayer returned in winter 2022 to make the jailhouse rock.</p>

21 / 57 <p><em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ original Kristen had already returned for <em>Beyond Salem</em>, but that in no way, shape or form prepared us for the “What the hell?!?”-ness of the devil transforming into the old version of the character, not Stacy Haiduk’s, in order to tempt John during its 2021 reign of terror.</p>

22 / 57 <p>More than a year after the soap mainstay left <em>Days of Our Lives</em> — bequeathing her long-running role of Jennifer to Cady McClain, who subsequently won a Daytime Emmy for her work — it was announced that she’d be <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/comings-and-goings/606494/days-of-our-lives-melissa-reeves-returning-jennifer-christmas/" target="_blank">home in Salem for the holidays</a>.</p>

23 / 57 <p>Trick or treat, indeed! Though it was Eileen Davidson who had played Kristen in <em>Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem</em>, it was <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/comings-and-goings/612191/days-of-our-lives-kristen-returns-visit-ej-victor-searches/" target="_blank">the troublemaker’s subsequent portrayer</a> — one of daytime’s most underrated actors, if you ask us — who’d be reprising the role as Halloween 2021 drew near. Hope the vixen remembered to pack her extensive mask collection!</p>

24 / 57 <p>As May 2021 drew to a close, viewers gasped at <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ latest promo, which revealed that the Emmy winner would be reprising his role of Eric — and just in time to learn that bride Nicole had already broken their wedding vows, too!</p>

25 / 57 <p>The daytime vet (perhaps best known for her run as vixenish Lorie on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>) kicked off 2021 by announcing that she’d soon be back on <em>Days of Our Lives</em>, where she’d last played Jennifer’s mom, Laura, in 2018.</p>

26 / 57 <p>When the fan fave left <em>Days of Our Lives</em> as the “late” Ciara, she made it clear that <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/comings-and-goings/571461/days-of-our-lives-victoria-konefal-exit-ciara-brady/" target="_blank">she hoped to work again with her castmates</a> down the road. So perhaps it should come as no surprise that she’d be popping in at Christmastime in 2020 so that her character could offer “widower” Ben — and, in a way, all of us — a bit of holiday cheer.</p>

27 / 57 <p>That same promo — seriously, that thing was<em> jam-packed</em> with spoilers — previewed a return to Salem for the indefatigable scheme team of Tony and Anna, who seemed to know more about Gwen than the rest of us. At the very <em>least</em> more than Abby!</p>

28 / 57 <p>That same promo video teased a happy homecoming for the legacy character played by this three-time Emmy winner. But would Will be visiting Salem with better half Sonny? <em>That</em> question remained unanswered. Credit where credit is due: The show even builds cliffhangers into its ads!</p>

29 / 57 <p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=921Tfv3oYGU" target="_blank"><em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ promo for winter 2020</a> revealed that Steve and Kayla’s son would be receiving a Get Out of Jail Free Card for Christmas: Since Ava wasn’t dead, Joey obviously hadn’t murdered her!</p>

30 / 57 <p>In late October of 2020, the <em>Melrose Place</em> alum revealed via social media that she had returned to work at <em>Days of Our Lives — </em>and just in time for Valerie to be on hand for the birth of her grandbabies, too.</p>

31 / 57 <p>Just in time for Halloween, the veteran actor was slated to return the villainous Orpheus to the canvas (along with James Read as Clyde and William Utay as Rolf). Call us paranoid, but something tells us that Salem’s own Evil League of Evil isn’t getting together again to carve pumpkins and hand out candy.</p>

32 / 57 <p>Only the good die young. So it was a safe bet that when this Emmy winner returned as manipulative Ava Vitali, as was announced in early September, the character was gonna have a pulse. And also an agenda. (She <em>is</em> manipulative!)</p>

33 / 57 <p>“Here comes trouble,” you can just hear all of Salem grumble whenever the veteran actor brings back mad scientist Dr. Rolf, as he was set to do in September. Then again, you can also hear <em>viewers</em> going, “This is gonna be fun!” </p>

34 / 57 <p>According to <em>Days of our Lives</em>’ fall-preview video, JJ Deveraux is getting out of Africa and returning home. Fingers crossed he forgets to pack the hangdog expression with which he’d stuck his handsome mug for so long!</p>

35 / 57 <p>All aboard the crazy train! After Lindell reprised her memorable role of loco-en-la-cabeza Jan Spears in <em>Days of our Lives</em>’ <em>Last Blast Reunion</em> digital series in early 2020, it was announced that she’d be bringing our favorite nut (other than cashew) back to Salem.</p>

36 / 57 <p>Thrilled as we were to hear that <em>Days of our Lives</em> was getting another visit from the actress, a favorite since her run as <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Patty and Emily, a part of us wanted to just say, “But… but can’t we <em>keep</em> her?” Whether Kristen’s gone off the deep end or is toeing the line, we’re crazy about her.</p>

37 / 57 <p>Who knew that Tripp’s full name was actually <em>Return</em> Tripp? We sure didn’t — not until it was announced that his portrayer was bringing Steve’s son back to Salem. The question then became… hmm, which gal was going to make his pulse race? <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/574857/days-of-our-lives-lucas-adams-tripp-allie-babydaddy/" target="_blank">(Read our educated guesses here.)</a></p>

38 / 57 <p>After being off the <em>Days of our Lives</em> canvas for two months — wait, did it only <em>feel</em> like two years?!? — Brady’s portrayer was scheduled to make his return to Salem in late August. We, in turn, were scheduled to set our DVRs. Well, <em>double</em>-set them; we’d never miss an episode!</p>

39 / 57 <p>We’re always in favor of our soaps doing long-term planning — and even more so when that long-term planning involves a visit from an actress as beloved as Sami’s portrayer that’s going to extend through most of the following year! We predict that, by the time her mischief-making character is done, there won’t be a pot in Salem that hasn’t been stirred!</p>

40 / 57 <p>“Are we being punked?” We couldn’t help but ask when, right after it was announced that Camila Banus was returning before Gabi had even left Salem, the news broke that Rafe’s portrayer was <em>also</em> homeward bound. Oh, and to be clear, anytime a soap wants to punk us by bringing back actors that we’d miss if they left and stayed gone, that’s 100-percent fine by us!</p>

41 / 57 <p>Now <em>that’s</em> the kinda exit we can get behind! Even before the actress had aired for the last time as Gabi Hernandez, the news broke that when <em>Days of our Lives</em> resumed production in September, she’d be back on the set as if she’d never even left. Perfect.</p>

42 / 57 <p><em>Days of our Lives</em> without Maggie Kiriakis is like an hourglass without sand. So we were awfully relieved to learn that Rogers, a cast member since 1973 (yet <em>not</em> <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/574692/longest-serving-soap-opera-actors-list-photos/" target="_blank">the soap’s longest-running cast member</a>), would be back in action in late summer.</p>

43 / 57 <p>Apparently, death becomes her. Though the ingenue was killed off <em>Days of our Lives</em> five years ago, when Paige Larson learned in the worst way possible what Ben’s favorite fashion accessory was, she reappeared, at least briefly, in August.</p>

44 / 57 <p>Ain’t no stinkin’ prison cell that can hold Eduardo Hernandez for long — and we couldn’t happier! His kids, on the other hand… eh, <em>they</em> may wish those bars had been reinforced. When Dad returned to Salem in late August, it was, as his portrayer put it, to “blow up the lives of two of his children, harder and colder about it than when last we saw him.” Yikes.</p>

45 / 57 <p>At least some of the sting was taken out of Kate Mansi’s departure as Abigail DiMera by the news that Miller — who’d already replaced her once before in the role — would be stepping back in. So we knew ahead of time that we were getting a recast that we’d like!</p>

46 / 57 <p>Nearly a decade after he last played Philip Kiriakis, the fan favorite took part in <em>Days of our Lives</em>’ <em>Last Blast Reunion</em> digital series, then signed on to reprise his role on the actual show. Hmm… who’s thinking that Philip’s homecoming might just have <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/575730/days-of-our-lives-philip-kiriakis-chloe-lane-reunion/" target="_blank">something to do with Chloe’s?</a></p>

47 / 57 <p>Just like a singer’s last song in concert isn’t <em>really</em> their final one unless it’s the second or third encore, Bjorlin’s exit in 2019 wasn’t really so much a departure as it was a “Hold my beer, I’ll be right back.” Luckily for the actress, her return as erstwhile Ghoul Girl Chloe Lane coincided with what Soaps.com predicted just might be <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/573927/days-of-our-lives-chloe-lane-biggest-storyline/" target="_blank">“her biggest storyline ever.”</a></p>

48 / 57 <p>Technically, Reeves was never <em>gone</em>-gone; Jennifer Deveraux was just off the canvas for a few weeks in the summer of 2020 while she accompanied daughter Abigail to Florida for post-drugging treatment. Nonetheless, the actress and new grandmother was back in the thick of things on screen as of early August.</p>

49 / 57 <p>As Ben and Ciara’s nuptials approached, he saw a familiar face in a nightmare — that of his twisted sister, Jordan Ridgeway. (If only the show hadn’t killed off her portrayer; she’s the concentrate from which good soap is mixed!) After Eve set in motion her batty revenge plot, Read was brought in to offer bride Ciara potentially valuable intel as father-in-law Clyde Weston.</p>

50 / 57 <p>Ben Weston wasn’t exactly thrilled to have Eve Donovan back — and just in time for her to crash (and also <em>kaboom</em>!) his wedding to Ciara Brady, too. But the rest of us were delighted to see the actress, who since slipping into Charlotte Ross’ old role in 2014, has made it <em>so</em> her own that we hope by now she’s cut out the tags.</p>

51 / 57 <p>Apparently, <em>Days of our Lives</em>’ powers that be were as intrigued by Li Shin as viewers were. A couple of months after Hoffman made his first appearance — <em>and</em> that lasting impression — as the handsome DiMera Enterprises executive, he was brought back to ensure that we’d never be… ahem… “bored” meeting.</p>

52 / 57 <p>If anyone was as crushed as Justin Kiriakis when Adrienne died, it was us. What? You, too? Yeah, loving Adrienne is pretty universal. That being the case, you don’t have to imagine, you totally understand the relief and excitement that we felt when her portrayer was reintroduced to Salem’s lot, albeit as Adrienne’s mischievous lookalike, Bonnie Lockhart.</p>

53 / 57 <p>Seeing the former <em>Days of our Lives</em> regular back in action as Vivian’s devoted manservant, Ivan Marais, was a revelation. The gravitas that he now possesses didn’t just make us wish he’d plant roots in Salem, it made us think he’d make a fine stand-in for <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/572139/days-of-our-lives-new-stefano-dimera-ivan/" target="_blank">the biggest, baddest Big Bad</a> in all of daytime history.</p>

54 / 57 <p>Although the veteran actress’ return engagement as a vengeful Vivian Alamain was entirely too short for our liking, we’re comforted by two things: 1. It set right the mistake that was made when <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/570555/soap-opera-worst-recasts-list/" target="_blank">her iconic character was recast</a>. And 2. since Vivian’s latest “death” was as exaggerated as most of Salem’s, we’re all but <em>guaranteed</em> that she’ll be back again.</p>

55 / 57 <p>Is Sami Brady ever <em>really</em> gone from <em>Days of our Lives</em>? Sure, her portrayer leaves occasionally — sometimes for far longer stretches than we’d like (no matter how big a sigh of relief Salem breathes!). But we always know that, like a bad penny, the scheme queen will turn up again, and when she does, she’ll take the cake… if only to force on sister-in-law Nicole an unwanted facial.</p>

56 / 57 <p>Make room for Daddy! Shortly after a pregnant Allie Horton showed up in Salem, pop Lucas followed suit, in so doing filling a void not only in the show but in our hearts. So fingers crossed that this time around the actor, a <em>Days of our Lives</em> cast member off and on since 1993, is back for the long haul.</p>