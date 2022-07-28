Scouting Around for a Romantic Wedding Venue Left Days of Our Lives Co-Stars ‘Thinking… Hmm’
The real-life couple wants you to weigh in on their big day.
Last June, Days of Our Lives alum Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel) got down on bended knee in a boat on Lake Tahoe and proposed to his longtime girlfriend and former co-star Arianne Zucker (Nicole). Of course, she said yes and now the couple is turning to their followers for advice on a particular wedding venue.
While taking a bike ride, they stumbled onto a “beautiful Lake Tahoe wedding,” which got them thinking… Christian shared a video with Zucker and asked, “Should we get married here?” His beautiful bride-to-be pointed over her head as the camera panned to a wooden lodge in the distance. Seeing as they got engaged on the water, the lake is nearby and he wondered, “Should we?”
Wherever they decide to get married, Christian assured, “It’s going to be a party. It’s going to be less wedding, more party.” Zucker began to danced after she revealed that she was covered in paint, which we couldn’t see, then repeatedly kissed her fiance’s cheek and said “I do, I do, I do.”
Fans quickly jumped into the comments to voice their opinions. While many agreed that the locale was very beautiful, others suggested different lakes to tie the knot at, as well as some of their hometowns so they could watch the nuptials take place.
If you need a little more convincing regarding Lake Tahoe, Christian posted another video while taking a walk. “I had to share this magical moment with you,” he stated of the beautiful backdrop behind him. “There is awe and beauty all around us…. we just need to stop and appreciate it.”
What do you think? Do you think Lake Tahoe would be the perfect venue for Christian and Zucker to say their I dos or do you have another romantic place in mind? Be sure to share your thoughts in the comment section.
View more Days of Our Lives actors and their real-life partners in our photo gallery below.