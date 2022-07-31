As Days of Our Lives’ Linsey Godfrey Celebrates Her Birthday With Photos Highlighting Her Enviably Fit Form, We Salute the Stars Who Take Pride In Rather Than Hide From Their Age
“This is 34,” said the actress. “Thirty-four suits you,” replied the world.
When Linsey Godfrey turned 34 on July 25, the well wishes came fast and festively furious from co-stars past and present. Days of Our Lives castmate Tamara Braun (Ava) suggested that Sarah’s portrayer “enjoy every moment.” Judi Evans (Bonnie), Lucas Adams (ex-Tripp) and Rena Sofer — Quinn to Godfrey’s Caroline during her stint on The Bold and the Beautiful — joined in the chorus of salutations. And Emily O’Brien (Days of Our Lives’ Gwen) wished a “happy birthday to a gorgeous woman inside and out.”
Godfrey’s Instagram post itself was simple. “This is 34,” she said. And accompanying that message was a series of photos that illustrated the results of her rigorous workout routine. (You can take a look here.)
On screen, Godfrey is going to need all the strength that she can muster up in the days ahead. Although it’s hard to imagine Sarah ever harming her beloved cousin Abigail, she’s a prime suspect in the murder of Chad’s wife, owing to those pesky hallucinations that she’s been having. If she imagined that Abigail was actually Kristen — who kidnapped her and made fiancé Xander think that she’d dumped him — anything may have been possible!
Making matters worse is the fact that Gwen — who kept Sarah’s whereabouts a secret from Xander in hopes of becoming his bride — is now roaming around Salem free as a (jail)bird again!
Celebrate more stars like Godfrey who own their age rather than hide from it in the below photo gallery.