As Days of Our Lives’ Linsey Godfrey Celebrates Her Birthday With Photos Highlighting Her Enviably Fit Form, We Salute the Stars Who Take Pride In Rather Than Hide From Their Age

Making matters worse is the fact that Gwen — who kept Sarah’s whereabouts a secret from Xander in hopes of becoming his bride — is now roaming around Salem free as a (jail)bird again!

On screen, Godfrey is going to need all the strength that she can muster up in the days ahead. Although it’s hard to imagine Sarah ever harming her beloved cousin Abigail, she’s a prime suspect in the murder of Chad’s wife, owing to those pesky hallucinations that she’s been having. If she imagined that Abigail was actually Kristen — who kidnapped her and made fiancé Xander think that she’d dumped him — anything may have been possible!

Godfrey’s Instagram post itself was simple. “This is 34,” she said. And accompanying that message was a series of photos that illustrated the results of her rigorous workout routine. ( You can take a look here. )

When Linsey Godfrey turned 34 on July 25, the well wishes came fast and festively furious from co-stars past and present. Days of Our Lives castmate Tamara Braun (Ava) suggested that Sarah’s portrayer “enjoy every moment.” Judi Evans (Bonnie), Lucas Adams (ex-Tripp) and Rena Sofer — Quinn to Godfrey’s Caroline during her stint on The Bold and the Beautiful — joined in the chorus of salutations. And Emily O’Brien (Days of Our Lives’ Gwen) wished a “happy birthday to a gorgeous woman inside and out.”

1 / 24 <p>Ahead of his 80th birthday in the spring of 2021, the Emmy winner who plays <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Victor laid to rest any talk of him retiring from the role that made him a soap icon. “Hell, no,” he told <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/595538/young-restless-eric-braeden-retiring-victor-newman/" target="_blank"><em>People</em></a>. “What you do in the last mile is what you are judged by, so I’ve got to keep on plugging, keep on fighting… and never give up.”</p>

2 / 24 <p>Age shmage. Time can’t touch the MVP who plays Sam on <em>General Hospital</em>. And to prove it, in 2018, she Instagrammed out a gorgeous shot that she captioned, “No fillers, no filter. <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BmCe_T0ARI4/" target="_blank">This is 42</a>. All women are beautiful.” Amen to that!</p>

3 / 24 <p>No one was more shocked than the blonde bombshell when she hit the big five-oh in February 2021. “How is the chick from <em>Wild Things</em> and <em>Starship Troopers</em> 50?!?” exclaimed the actress, who plays Shauna on <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>. “I really do still feel like <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CLdk1LKnMlS/" target="_blank">I’m a silly big kid</a>.”</p>

4 / 24 <p>Upon turning 50 in 2021, the <em>Young & Restless</em> alum who played Avery was brimming with good humor — and questions, too. “So <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CNIvm5ShkRs/" target="_blank">what happens now</a>?” she asked. “AARP, movie-theater discounts, 50&FAB swag?” Whatever the case, “I’m here for all of it, baby!” she declared.</p>

5 / 24 <p>Don’t expect the <em>General Hospital</em> leading man to focus on how many candles are blazing atop his birthday cakes. The actor, born June 28, 1970, is a firm believer that “we get <em>one</em> life,” so we should “live it. <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CPJALHKBnf4/" target="_blank">Don’t settle</a>,” suggests Jason’s real-life alter ego. Words not just to live by but to live <em>well</em> by!</p>

6 / 24 <p>When the <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> leading lady who plays Quinn turned 53 in December 2021, she not only cheered, “Yay!” she showed herself in a whole new light, thanks to the incredible card daughter Avalon Photoshopped for her!</p>

7 / 24 <p>Perhaps because he’s still every bit the smokeshow that he ever was, the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> hunk had no issue sharing what in his estimation was <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9uoxWzBa_i/" target="_blank">a “thirsty AF” beefcake photo</a> from more than a decade earlier in March 2020. “The clock is tick, tick, ticking,” wrote Xander’s portrayer. And as far as we can tell, he’s been lifting another dumbbell with every tick!</p>

8 / 24 <p>In addition to getting lovelier with each year that passes, the <em>Young & Restless</em> vet appears to be getting wiser. A few weeks before her 58th birthday in 2021, Lauren’s portrayer mused that she’d “been thinking about what’s meant for us and what’s not. Doors that don’t open aren’t your door.” Her advice? “<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COdu-DXBEAT/" target="_blank">Be thankful for what you have</a> and fearless for what you want.”</p>

9 / 24 <p>When the <em>General Hospital</em> Emmy winner turned 58 on March 1, 2021, he marveled that “it’s amazing when you’re 40 years old.” All kidding aside, the sometimes-silver fox who plays Sonny makes no bones about his age — not even when (<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CLxk5zmluna/" target="_blank">as here</a>) he’s having #grandpaproblems like getting pal Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke) into his Instagram Live chat. </p>

10 / 24 <p>When the former <em>General Hospital</em> fan favorite turned 52 in April 2020, he shared a shirtless selfie that revealed that he wasn’t getting older, he was putting in the work to keep getting finer. “Go get ’em no matter what age!” he encouraged his followers. “No excuse… <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-sqsgpg24Y/" target="_blank">Let nothing beat you</a>!” We burned a few calories just reading his post, right? No? Crap.</p>

11 / 24 <p>Anyone who follows <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Kristen (and Susan, for that matter) on social media knows from the joyful and expressive photos that she shares that she greets each new day as an opportunity — and one that’s uniquely one’s own. “Have courage to show up for yourself!” she cheered in a 2021 Instagram post that she hashtagged “<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CTz44QxvUHw/" target="_blank">over 50 and fabulous</a>.”</p>

12 / 24 <p>On his 50th birthday on June 2, 2021, the<em> General Hospital</em> alum not only said that he was “blessed and grateful to be here,” Andre’s former alter ego revealed before-and-after photos of <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/601289/general-hospital-star-dad-bod-before-after-photos-anthony-montgomery-birthday/" target="_blank">the dad-bod he’d acquired</a> over the course of the pandemic. “I’m not in my best shape yet,” he admitted, “but I’m making progress.”</p>

13 / 24 <p>Shortly after New Year 2021, the <em>Young & Restless</em> scene stealer reassured her Instagram followers that she didn’t give a rat’s you-know-what if a stranger <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/590050/young-restless-michelle-stafford-ok-called-old-bag/" target="_blank">called her an old bag</a>. “I really don’t care what anybody says about me,” wrote Phyllis’ Emmy-winning portrayer. “ I don’t care about any hate that I get here or on any other social-media platform. Words from somebody that I don’t know have no bearing on me.” Preach!</p>

14 / 24 <p>The fan favorite who plays Sarah on <em>Days of Our Lives</em> put the “buff” in “fitness buff” when she turned 34 in July 2022, sharing a series of photos that <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CgcfH9IPiZl/" target="_blank">showed off her enviably fit physique</a>.</p>

15 / 24 <p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CTo9-elFNWy/" target="_blank">Upon turning 42</a> in September 2021, the soap-hopper, perhaps best known as Rick from <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>, told his followers that “every year counts. It’s what you choose to do with it. Not only the whole new year ahead of you but what you choose to do with the rest of your entire life that matters.”</p>

16 / 24 <p>When the <em>General Hospital</em> star turned 50 in the fall of 2020, she reflected on days gone by, calling her 40s <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/578003/general-hospital-laura-wright-50th-birthday-sexy-selfie/" target="_blank">“devastating and amazing</a>… I lost a lot and gained even more.” In the end, Carly’s portrayer found herself “beyond grateful for it all.”</p>

17 / 24 <p>OK, so the<em> Days of Our Lives</em> legend isn’t one to make a fuss about his birthday. However, leading lady Mary Beth Evans, who plays Kayla to his Steve, is. And when the actor turned 70 in February 2021, she assured him that “the <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/592594/days-of-our-lives-mary-beth-evans-message-stephen-nichols-70-birthday/" target="_blank">best is yet to come</a>.” Sweetness personified.</p>

18 / 24 <p>Age ain’t nothin’ but a number to the <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> MVP who brings Steffy to life. Then again, how could it be anything but, considering that when she blew out the candles on her cake in the spring of 2021, she’d already snapped back into such enviable fighting form after having baby No. 2 that she was <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-bold-and-the-beautiful/news/597711/bold-beautifuls-jacqueline-macinnes-wood-stun-bikini-after-giving-birth/" target="_blank">taking pictures in a bikini</a> on Miami Beach?</p>

19 / 24 <p>Upon turning “51 years young” on April 20, 2021, the<em> Young & Restless</em> grad looked back with gratitude and forward with excitement. “<a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/597776/young-restless-swat-shemar-moore-51st-birthday-message/">Quite the journey so far</a>,” marveled Malcolm’s former portrayer. “Let’s see what the rest of this ride looks and feels like.” A good time, we predict, given that a few days later, he advised his fans to “enjoy yo life! Laugh! Now! It ain’t forever or easy… but <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CON9T_SlSPR/" target="_blank">make it fun</a>.” Challenge accepted, Shemar.</p>

20 / 24 <p>The heartthrob who plays <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Brady wasn’t so much fazed by turning 50 in the summer of 2021 as he was grateful. Having lost both of his parents earlier in the year, he shared that he’d come to think that “<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CR70caXHp9P/" target="_blank">aging isn’t tough</a>, it’s simply a gift. I know that now.”</p>

21 / 24 <p>As the <em>Young & Restless</em> pot-stirrer rounded the bend and headed toward her birthday on August 15, 2021, Sally’s portrayer wasn’t stressing about getting another year older, she was simply “enjoying <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CSeqpYtli7G/" target="_blank">my last few days of [being] 31</a>.”</p>

22 / 24 <p>On her birthday in 2021, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CUX02gnpXk3/" target="_blank">“This is 40,”</a> declared the <em>Young & Restless</em> actress, who plays Chelsea. And 40 looked beyond blissful, what with her and baby Caden chilling in their shades.</p>

23 / 24 <p>“This is 32,” the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> leading lady announced on her birthday in July of 2022. And from the looks of the <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CgUfTjurP0a/" target="_blank">stunning photos she shared</a> on Instagram, 32 suited her.</p>