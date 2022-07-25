Days of Our Lives’ Emily O’Brien Drops a Wedding Video That Makes Us Really Believe Her When She Says, ‘We Will Always Keep Dancing’
These are the moments that life is all about.
It looks as though Days of Our Lives fave Emily O’Brien (Gwen) had one heck of a fun weekend celebrating her dear friend and fellow actress Angela de Silva and her new husband Derek. The NBC soap star shared a video from their big wedding at The London Hotel in California, dancing the night away with her gal pal of “15 years.”
As a cover of Soft Cell’s 1981 hit “Tainted Love” played in the background, O’Brien and de Silva took to the dance floor and laughed it up — while trying to hold up the bride’s dress — and savored the special moment as guests watched their fun antics unfold.
“Dearest Angela, my friend of 15 years, my spiritual guru, producing partner, entrepreneur and multi faceted talent, my positivity enforcer and absolute life of the party,” O’Brien shared, “I am so incredibly honored to have been part of your and Derek’s special day! We will always keep dancing.”
It’s clear these two had a good ole time to mark what was sure to be one of the happiest days of de Silva’s life!
Speaking of happy moments… O’Brien’s Salem character recently celebrated one herself when Gwen, along with Rolf, Kristen, Orpheus and Evan, was pardoned by the governor and strolled back into the streets of Salem. “Freedom tastes so divine,” she stated and it’s safe to say that her presence will put a damper on Xander and Sarah’s future wedding plans — if they make it that far, considering Sarah’s recent questioning in Abigail’s death.
And while we are on the topic of weddings, we invite you to take a moment to scroll through our gallery below filled with 35 photos of soaps’ most memorable weddings of all time.