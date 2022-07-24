Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

“Here’s to a hundred more,” he cheered.

The days of our lives go by in minutes, it would appear, when you’re madly in love. Just ask Carson Boatman, who on July 23 wished a “happy first-year anniversary” to his bride, model Julana Dizon. “We made it in what seems like record time.

“I can’t believe how fast this year has gone by,” he added. But then, neither could the Days of Our Lives leading man fathom his good fortune. “I can’t believe how lucky I am to have you in my life,” said Johnny’s portrayer. “I can’t believe how stunningly beautiful you looked on that day and every day.

“You are my rock, my heart and really my everything,” he continued. “I don’t know who or where I’d be now if we hadn’t met seven years ago, and I don’t care. I thank God for you every single day.”

In conclusion, Boatman gave a nod to a future that’s so bright, they oughta wear shades. “Happy first year,” he told Dizon. “Here’s to a hundred more.”

