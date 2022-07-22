Credit: NBC screenshot

A mugging gone wrong could lead to a shocking death.

In the latest Days of Our Lives preview for the week of July 25 – 29, Bonnie finds not one, but two hunks in her living room. Read about the details and watch the latest preview below.

Bonnie is about to get a treat for her eyes next week when she meets Justin’s oldest son, Alexander Kiriakis, played by a familiar face. Robert Scott Wilson takes over the role now that Ben has departed town to sail around the world with Ciara.

Alexander is Justin’s child from an affair with the late Angelica Deveraux but was raised by Justin and his first wife Adrienne. You remember Adrienne, Bonnie’s look-a-like! Clearly playing into the fact that his face is also familiar, Alexander jokes to his new stepmother, “What the hell do I look like? The Necktie Killer?” It seems Alexander already has a big chip on his shoulder.

In the second part of the preview, lovelorn Eric stumbles upon a man mugging Nicole. He tries to reason with the individual, who has a gun aimed at Nicole’s head. Somehow Jake and Nicole’s former bestie Ava also stumble upon the mugger, only for Jake to be shot in the stomach!

The preview teases this will be a deadly mugging, which clearly makes it seem that Jake will die! What do you think Days of Our Lives fans? Is this the end of Jake? If so, what does this mean for his portrayer Brandon Barash?

