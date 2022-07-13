Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Chapter 2: Wait, Hope… Dies?!? *That’s* What Kristian Alfonso Came Back For?

Next, Ben told Ciara that her mother was dead. It can’t possibly be. Can it? Obviously, Bo is going to have to bring her back to life a la Tripp, right?

As the episode neared its conclusion, Hope and Harris exchanged vows in the park — with Megan eyeballing the goings-on as a card-carrying conniver is wont to do. At the same time, Bo had just gotten the OK to go back to Earth to ensure that Harris doesn’t put a frown on his Fancy Face. But it appeared that Bo got the green light too late — once the “I dos” were done, a shot rang out, and Hope collapsed. Wait, it gets more traumatic!

Wednesday’s installment found Hope agreeing to marry shady Harris, who is under orders from Megan to marry Bo’s “widow” and then kill her so that he inherits the prism that the schemer needs to make the Phoenix rise once more from the ashes. (Got all that?) But, perhaps sensing that Harris may have fallen for Hope for real, Megan retained Susan’s brother, Thomas, as a backup plan. (Hey, it pays to be prepared!)

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Chapter 2, has made our jaws drop so often that we really should be wearing a chinstrap by now. First, there was the resurrection of Stefano DiMera’s “late” daughter, Megan. ( Read the photo-filled recap of Episode 1. ) Then, there was the “Am I seeing what I think I’m seeing?” shock of Josh Taylor playing not Roman but his old character, Chris Kositchek. ( Catch up on Episode 2 here. ) Then, in the third episode, Larry Welch showed up to make Bo’s stay in heaven extra hellish. And on top of that… ack!

1 / 30 <p>We open in Hong Kong, where Li and Gabi are getting ready for the Dimera Enterprises gala. But they soon decide that the host and hostess should feel free to arrive “fashionably late,” and opt to make love instead. </p>

2 / 30 <p>Megan summons Harris to a cafe for a <span style="text-decoration: line-through">recap</span> update on his progress with Hope. Megan’s getting bored, given that Harris has had a year to try and get from his would-be bride the prism they’re pretty sure she has. Megan needs all three prisms in order to use their power to heal… someone. We’re left to assume it is Stefano, but it’s not spelled out. </p>

3 / 30 <p>Staring at the engagement ring Harris put on her finger the night before, Hope flashes back to the glamtastic wedding she and Bo had in London all those years ago. For a woman about to be married, she seems oddly pensive. </p>

4 / 30 <p>Up in heaven, Angela is taken aback by Bo’s insistence that he be allowed to see the big guy. That, she points out, is simply not how things are done, especially for someone who has proven as troublesome as Mr. Brady! But after Bo plays upon her sympathies, Angela agrees to see if she can score him a meeting. </p>

5 / 30 <p>Hope rouses Ben and Ciara from their bed and suggestss today would be an awesome day for them to hit the road… er, high seas. Ciara immediately suspects something’s up with her mom. Last night, she got engaged, and now she’s rushing them out the door? Hope tries to say there’s nothing going on, but Ciara ain’t buying what her mom’s trying to sell. </p>

6 / 30 <p>Eventually, Hope opens up to Ben and Ciara. She shows them a picture of Stefano holding a prism and tells them that her longtime foe at one point believed that if reunited, the three prisms could cure his brain tumor. She decided to track them down and it was shortly after finding one that she met Harris. At first, she thought it a coincidence, but she now believes he’s after the prism she found in Greece. </p>

7 / 30 <p>Upon hearing that Harris has gotten engaged to Hope, she fears that he is falling for her nemesis. When he insists that’s not true, she’s glad… because her new plan is that once they’ve become man and wife, he’s to make himself a widower by killing Hope! </p>

8 / 30 <p>Bo heads off for his appointment, but it’s not exactly what he was expecting. Descending into a dark chamber, he calls out, only to realize he’s not sure if The Big Guy is actually a guy. But when the person he’s there to meet turns around, he’s in for a major shock! </p>

9 / 30 <p>It turns out Bo is meeting not with The Big Guy, but with Judge Larry Welch. His job is to hear Bo’s case and then make an “impartial” decision on whether or not to allow his return to earth. It’s not ideal, especially given Larry hates Bo and Hope, but it’s the only shot Bo has. </p>

10 / 30 <p>Bo lays out his long and storied history with Hope, including the time she died during the Cruise of Deception only to find her way back to him. Their love, he tells Larry, is timeless and has survived even death. </p>

11 / 30 <p>Larry is not, as you can see, terribly impressed with Bo and Hope’s epic love story. He does, however, eventually admit that he never really loved Hope. He sends Bo off, saying he’ll render his decision shortly. </p>

12 / 30 <p>Hope tells Harris that Ben and Ciara are planning to leave today because it’s such a perfect day for sailing. But Harris says it’s an even better day for a wedding, and suggests he and Hope tie the knot today, in the local park! </p>

13 / 30 <p>Meanwhile, Joey and Tripp arrive in Hong Kong. Wendy has told them that she’ll be able to secure all three of them invitations to the big party, at which they hope to find answers as to who kidnapped Steve and why. </p>

14 / 30 <p>Wendy shows up in Li and Gabi’s room and explains that she has as much right to be at the big event as anyone. Li doesn’t want to give her tickets, but Gabi admires the girl’s spunk… especially when Wendy asks for three tickets, explaining she has two dates! Gabi hands them over, and Li simply hopes his sister will at least don a clean sweatshirt for the occasion. </p>

15 / 30 <p>Spotting Harris’ bag on a chair, Ben goes through it, only to be caught. Claiming he’d been looking for his chager, Ben excuses himself to finish getting ready. Harris, meanwhile, reveals that he has a gun in his bag. </p>

16 / 30 <p>Continuing to worry that Harris has become smitten with Hope, Megan summons Thomas. She tells the hitman that the moment the vows are exchanged, she wants Hope dead. But it’s important it not happen until after the vows are exchanged, or else Harris won’t be a widower. </p>

17 / 30 <p>Megan isn’t content to simply sit back and wait for Hope to die. Oh no, she intends to be there when it happens! After all, she’s waited a long, long time for this moment. </p>

18 / 30 <p>In heaven, Bo and Angela watch as Harris and Hope arrive at the park. Bo fears that if they don’t receive Larry’s decision soon, it’ll be too late! </p>

19 / 30 <p>When Hope arrives, she looks stunning… and has chosen to adorn her bosum with the prism! Apparently, she wants to make very, very sure her husband-to-be knows exactly what he’s getting! </p>

20 / 30 <p>It being a soap opera wedding, there is of course an unwanted guest. Megan lurks in the background, wearing black and anxiously awaiting the moment when Hope becomes Mrs. Harris Michaels… and is then killed! </p>

21 / 30 <p>Watching from above, Thomas prepares his rifle, ready to fire the moment Hope’s marriage is official… </p>

22 / 30 <p>In Hong Kong, Andrew reveals that he and Paul will have to share a hotel room given that Harris only had one reserved. Asking for a second room would raise suspicions. As the two get dressed for the party, Paul seems nervous, admitting he’s excited to be going on a date with a spy! (Notably, Andrew does not correct his having calling it a “date.”) </p>

23 / 30 <p>In another hotel room, Tripp and Joey fight for the mirror as they get ready for their big night at the gala. Off screen, Wendy warns that she’ll need to be using that mirror in a moment. She says that she told her brother she had two dates, so she expects Joey and Tripp to act like they’re into her. </p>

24 / 30 <p>When Wendy emerges in her dress, the guys — after picking their jaws up off the floor — say it will <em>not </em>be difficult to pretend that she’s all that and a bag of chips. Could a new love triangle be forming? </p>

25 / 30 <p>Angela finally tells Bo that he’s been given clearance to go back to earth. Handing him a card marked “Second Chance,” she points him toward a portal and tells him to go save Hope! </p>

26 / 30 <p>At the ceremony, Ciara can’t take it and speaks up, saying that her mom doesn’t want to go through with this. Hope, however, shuts her daughter down and the ceremony continues. </p>

27 / 30 <p>No sooner have they exchanged vows than Hope notices something. It’s the sun reflecting off the gun being aimed in their direction! </p>

28 / 30 <p>A shot rings out, and the heavenly monitor shows Hope lying on the ground, appearing to have been shot! </p>

29 / 30 <p>Ciara and Ben rushed to Hope’s side, but it’s too late. Ben tells his shocked wife that her mother is dead! </p>