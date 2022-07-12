Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Johnny’s portrayer and Julana Dizon tied the knot on July 23, 2021.

Being married and all, Carson Boatman and model Julana Dizon probably get one another pretty well, right? But there is “one thing we’ll never understand about each other,” the Days of Our Lives star admitted on Instagram on July 8. And that thing? Packing.

In a hilarious lip-synch video — to what, we’re not sure, but it certainly is funny — Dizon questions what Boatman is bringing on their trip. This leads to a zany testament to the virtues of flannel shirts, whether or not they’re missing buttons, and a stirring defense of blue jeans.

We’re not doing the clip justice. Watch below; you can thank us later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carson | Actor| Country Music (@carsonboatman)

The couple will celebrate their first anniversary as husband and wife on July 23. “These last five years with Julana have honestly been the best years that I’ve had so far,” Johnny’s portrayer told People when they wed. “I love spending every day with her, and I’m just looking forward to spending the rest of my days with her.

“Just doing life with Julana,” he added, “is what I’m looking forward to.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carson | Actor| Country Music (@carsonboatman)

