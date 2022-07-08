Credit: Peacock (3)

Go ahead and feast your eyes — there are no calories in looking!

Ahead of Peacock’s July 11 release of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Chapter 2, the soap offshoot has released a photo album’s worth of images from the limited series that includes everything from Steve and John embodying ZZ Top’s “Sharp-Dressed Man” to Ciara’s long-awaited reunion with mom Hope.

If you don’t already know, Chapter 2 is another thrill ride that oughta feel like a vacation getaway to us. “In an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, beloved characters from Days of Our Lives once again go beyond Salem as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime!” reads the official logline. “Supercouple Steve and Kayla make a surprise visit to their children in Seattle, while private eye John Black travels to San Francisco to see his son, Paul.

Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

More: Ben Weston’s insane life… in photos!

“Meanwhile, new parents Ben and Ciara drop anchor in Montreal — where they are greeted by a much-missed Hope! Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives. The next chapter of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is a story full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists and high-stakes drama — and it all connects back to a plot that longtime Days of Our Lives fans will surely remember.

On your way to the comments to guess at that plot, click on the gallery below to get a peek at Beyond Salem, Chapter 2.