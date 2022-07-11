Credit: Days of Our Lives/YouTube

”We’ve laughed a lot.”

Today’s the day and fans of Days of Our Lives vets Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso will finally get to see the two together as Bo and Hope in the Monday, July 11, streaming debut of chapter 2 of Peacock’s Beyond Salem. And while the daytime vets recently previewed their big ‘Bope’ reunion, they’ve once again come together to answer some fan questions.

When asked what it was like seeing each other for the first time in six years, Reckell shared, “It was like the last time we saw each other was yesterday,” to which Alfonso corrected, “Wait a second, we have to tell the truth…” She explained that upon hearing the knock on her dressing room door, and shouting for her visitor to come in, she had to do a double take since during that time they had to wear masks. At first, she told the man who entered the room that she would be right with him then looked again and gasped, “Oh my God… Peter? Is that you?!”

Next, they were asked about their favorite memories of each other and Alfonso recalled a bed scene, which was one of their firsts, where they “just killed themselves laughing.” Bo had silk pajamas on and Hope was lying in the bed with silk sheets. He was supposed to jump into bed while Hope was supposed to have one sheet wrapped around her for protection and another sheet over her. However, when the big jump occurred, between his silk pajamas and the silk sheets, he slid right past her and was trying to hang on to the sheet but fell off the bed — and took her off the bed with him! “And then the lamp fell on top on me,” she shared.“We’ve laughed a lot.”

Find out what Alfonso always did to Reckell before filming, as well as their favorite moment from the 1985 wedding — plus, what was the best piece of advice they’ve ever been given — by watching their video Q&A below.

Then journey back in time in our gallery filled with Bo and Hope’s whirlwind romance.

