Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images (3)

The end of Ben may be just the beginning for his portrayer.

It’s a bad news/good news scenario for Days of Our Lives fans. “Cin” shippers will be losing their favorite couple this week — or, rather, after the conclusion of Beyond Salem, Chapter 2, where their story wraps up. But one half of the popular pair isn’t necessarily going, going, gone for good.

Credit: Daytime Emmys/Getty Images (2)

Speaking with Soap Opera Digest about the departures of Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) and Victoria Konefal (Ciara), headwriter Ron Carlivati promised that “Salem hasn’t seen the last of Rob.” Translation — at least in our interpretation: The actor is sticking around but being given a new character.

Who might that be? The smart money is on Alexander Kiriakis, Justin’s son with the late Anjelica Deveraux. If that turns out to be who Wilson will be playing, it opens up door after door of new storyline possibilities — and none of them bogged down by a past that includes a stint as a serial killer.

More: All the actors leaving Days of Our Lives [PHOTOS]

Think about it. Days of Our Lives could play a sibling rivalry with Alexander’s half brother, Sonny. It could drop him into the never-ending power grabs at Titan. And romantically speaking, the sky’s the limit: There’s no one in Salem that Alexander has ever dated!

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Sure, some might quibble that it will be confusing to watch “Ben” play someone different. But Wilson is hardly the first soap star to tackle two roles on the same show. Heck, he’s not even the first Days of Our Lives star to tackle two roles on that show.

More: Ben and Ciara’s love story in photos

Longtime viewers will recall that before Josh Taylor replaced Wayne Northrop as Roman, he was man about town Chris Kositchek. Before Tamara Braun was Ava, she was Nicole’s sister, Taylor Walker. Kyle Lowder, most recently Rex Brady, started out on the show as Brady Black. And, of course, Judi Evans went from playing Alexander’s stepmother, Adrienne, to… well, his new stepmother, Bonnie.

Check out more soap stars who’ve played two roles on the same show in the eye-opening photo gallery below.