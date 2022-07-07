Credit: John Paschal/JPI

Two daytime legends reprise their roles for a special streaming event.

In anticipation of their big reunion in Peacock’s Beyond Salem, which begins streaming on Monday, July 11, former Days of Our Lives costars Peter Reckell (ex-Bo) and Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope) gave viewers an inside look into what it was like to reprise their famous roles, where Hope’s nickname “Fancy Face” came from and so much more in a TV Insider exclusive.

Reckell expressed that he’s “extremely excited” to get “back on the bike” and having fun as Bo again, to which Alfonso reminded, “We’ve been on the bike a few times.” Though Alfonso was flattered that the show reached out to her to reprise the role of Hope, what really got her was the storyline. “I don’t know how they are going to fit all the happenings within these five episodes,” she stated. “Because there’s a lot.”

So, what can fans look forward to seeing in chapter 2 of Beyond Salem? Reckell touched on all of the history that’s in the script and shared, “’It’s as if they had been writing the show back in the ’80s.” He also teased that anyone who has watched the soap since they were on together in 1983 “will love this,” to which Alfonso added, “You’ll be going down memory lane with us.”

Talk turned to what a daytime phenomenon “Bope” became and the stars admitted they had no idea how big they would become. Though they had an incredible crew and writers back then, like the soap has now, “it was just such a different time,” Alfonso explained then looked back with Reckell on the first time they knew just how much fans loved Bo and Hope — it was during an event in New Orleans when their plane landed and was welcomed with a band playing their song, “Tonight I Celebrate My Love,” along with 10,000 people on standby.

Every “Bope” fan knows that Bo just loved his “Fancy Face” but some may not know how he came to call Hope that. The nickname was born during some of their favorite episodes when Bo and Hope were in New Orleans. Reckell remembered Bo being in a carriage with Alice Horton when Hope jumped in and surprised him. Hope just stared at him with “that face” and he couldn’t figure out what to say so he said, “Fancy Face, what’re you doing here?” And that was the beginning of “Fancy Face.” Reckell had watched Ryan Gosling use the name in a movie and remembered saying, “Hey, that’s mine.”

And finally, when talking about how it feels to be reunited again, Reckell shared, “It’s like old home week.” Alfonso added, “It is.” Both are so happy to be doing this project together and they hope fans will join them for chapter 2 of the streaming event.

Whether you are a longtime Days of Our Lives viewer or new to the soap, take a walk down memory lane with us as we look back on Bo and Hope’s epic love story in our photo gallery below.