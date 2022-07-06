Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

The NBC soap vet let her followers know just how much it “sucks” when witnesses to an accident simply carry on their way without a care in the world.

Days of Our Lives actress Tamara Braun (Ava) had an accident of sorts while out walking her dogs on Tuesday, July 5. She took to Twitter last evening and stated, “Falling sucks.”

Braun went on to further explain, “Falling on concrete in a dress sucks,” and continued, “Falling on concrete in a dress and people see and don’t ask if you’re ok sucks.”

Wow, not only does that “suck,” like Braun rightfully stated, but it was also rude of those who passed by. However, there was one person who took the time to check on the actress, to which Braun shared, “Thank you Gabi for stopping and asking if I was ok because you saw me sitting in the middle of a driveway with my dogs. Gabi didn’t suck.”

Falling sucks.Falling on concrete in a dress sucks.Falling on concrete in a dress and people see and don’t ask if you’re okay sucks.Thank you Gabi for stopping and asking if I was okay bc you saw me sitting in the middle of a driveway with my dogs. Gabi didn’t suck. — Tamara Braun (@TamaraBraun) July 6, 2022

Fans then shared their own experiences and Elaine recalled, “This has happened to me several times. One time I fell flat on my face and was laying there. Not one person stopped to see if I was ok.”

And Steph thought back to a time when the tables were turned and stated, “Me and my daughter saw a lady fall off the sidewalk today while getting gas. We both ran up to her and asked if she was ok. She never said anything, she just turned and walked back in the store. My daughter was like, ‘Well that was rude.’ I tried to tell her maybe the lady was too embarrassed.”

We’re just glad that Braun is ok.

