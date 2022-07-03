Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

The actors had a few parting words for their enthusiastic shippers.

Saying goodbye is never easy. But Days of Our Lives’ Sal Stowers and Lamon Archey managed to do so with admirable grace. The day that er final episode aired, Stowers took to Twitter, marveling at “what an incredible journey these past seven years have been. To all our ‘Elani’ crew and Days of Our Lives fans, thank you for loving and supporting us the way you did. We will miss you much. I will miss you.”

What an incredible journey these past seven years have been. To all our #Elani crew and #Days fans thank you for loving and supporting us the way you did. We will miss you much, I will miss you. Xx 💋 pic.twitter.com/vG0pO4W0BC — Sal Stowers (@SalStowers) July 1, 2022

She then thanked the soap itself, too, “for choosing me as your Lani.

“I am forever grateful,” she added.

When a viewer turned the tables and expressed gratitude for “five magical years of ‘Elani’” — noting that they were welcome back anytime — Stowers, touched, replied, “You all have my heart.”

In turn, Eli’s portrayer gave a shout-out to the audience, too, cheering, “Days of Our Lives fans, thank you! We made a supercouple and a superfamily.”

In a separate post, Archey shared an insanely cute photo of his leading lady with the tot who plays their son. Seriously, though — insanely cute. “Carver,” he captioned it, “wave bye to ‘Elani.’ We’ll miss you.”

They’ll be missed, too; that’s for sure. As you wrap your head around the idea of Days of Our Lives without “Elani,” relive their romance in the below photo gallery.