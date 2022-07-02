Days of Our Lives Preview: Chad Loses It When He Learns the Salem PD Has a Suspect for Abby’s Murder in Custody
Has the Salem PD got the right suspect?
In the latest Days of Our Lives preview for the week of July 4 – 8, familiar faces return to support Chad. Read about the details and watch the latest preview below.
As Abigail’s funeral preparations got underway, Jennifer, Jack, and even Abigail’s brother JJ came home to Salem. Jennifer picked out a special dress Abigail adored for her to be buried in, while Chad struggled to tell his children that their mother was in heaven and wasn’t coming back.
This coming week Will is back as he and Sonny support Chad through the hardest time of his life. JJ leans on Jack, and Steve and Kayla also mourn their niece, while Tony also embraces Chad.
There have been many possible suspects in Abby’s murder so far. While Gwen was considered a possibility, there seems little chance she got out of prison to kill her half-sister only to sneak back in. Lucas went on a bender that night and still can’t remember what he did, but refuses to believe he could have killed Abby. Leo was ordered by Gwen to stop Abby from going to Boston to see Jack for his birthday and fled the mansion that night. Then there is Sarah, who has been hallucinating and seeing Kristen DiMera everywhere, even pulling a knife on Chanel thinking she was her nemesis.
In a preview of what is to come, Chad is called down to the station by Rafe, and says, “The man who murdered my wife is sitting in the other room.” He yells at his brother EJ, “He threatened my family!”
Who do you think it could be? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
Check out the Days of Our Lives spoilers to find out who has a request for Marlena.
Click the photo gallery below to view our mid-year best and worst of soaps in 2022.
Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube