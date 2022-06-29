Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

June 24 was a strange day for Allie’s portrayer.

After the Daytime Emmys, Outstanding Younger Performer nominee Lindsay Arnold grew reflective and shared on social media “some thoughts I had about the very conflicting emotions I felt this past Friday.”

On one hand, she was, of course, thankful. Her work as Allie had earned her her first nod at the black-tie back-slap. On the other, the Emmys weren’t the only thing that happened on Friday.

“I feel so grateful to be honored in this way by my industry,” the actress Instagrammed, “but at the same time, I can’t help but think of the loss we’ve had in our country today. I can’t help but feel weighed down at the reality that women are facing, as we yet again fight for the right to our own autonomy.”

At the cross-section where Arnold’s happiness over being recognized by her peers met her distress over current events, she unexpectedly found a lifeline in her character. “This storyline let me explore the strength within Allie,” she said, “and through it, I found the strength within myself.

“I will always fight for women, both on and off screen,” she continued, “and I hope we continue to explore the nuances in stories such as mine.”

In response, Arnold was buoyed by her castmates, among them Raven Bowens (Chanel), Lucas Adams (ex-Tripp), Brandon Barash (Jake), Martha Madison (Belle) and Victoria Konefal (Ciara), who called her co-star the epitome of “sunshine and grace.”

