Suddenly, the truth about Sami’s kidnapping isn’t the biggest secret on the canvas!

Evan wasn’t the only one shocked when Orpheus closed out the June 28 episode of Days of Our Lives by pronouncing that his son was the true father of Jan’s baby. You know, the one that she and Shawn supposedly conceived with an assist from the devil. The one that drove a wedge between Belle and her husband even as it pushed her directly into EJ’s arms.

Of course, the fact that Evan actually fathered Jan’s baby has the potential to change everything if it comes to light. But that’s one very big “if,” especially given some of the players involved and how much they have to win or lose by keeping the tot’s paternity under wraps.

Chief among those might be someone who, at first glance, doesn’t actually appear to have a horse in the race. But consider how far Lucas has gone in order to secure his future with true-love Sami. Certainly a man who secured his romantic future by kidnapping his intended would have no problem switching a paternity test.

Why would Lucas do such a thing? To assure that Belle remains estranged from Jan’s supposed babydaddy, Shawn, and instead continues getting closer to EJ. After all, a single Belle represents a major threat to Lucas’ future with Sami, whose returns to EJ are as predictable as their periodic divorces.

It’s also possible that Kate, wanting to keep Lucas happy, might be compelled to have paternity tests altered, just as she did when Sami was pregnant with Johnny and Allie. (At that time, you’ll recall, Kate blackmailed Nick into doing her bidding.) Already, she’s expressed concern about Lucas going down the same dark path as Philip, who recently faked his own murder in an effort to frame Brady.

And of course, that’s not even taking into account the possibility of Jan altering the paternity tests. With so many potential outcomes, the one thing that seems almost certain is that this story will have many a twist ahead!

