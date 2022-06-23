Credit: ABC; NBC; Jill Johnson, John Paschal/JPI

Throw four soap stars together for a night out on the town and you’re bound to have a fun time.

If you’re looking for an exciting night out, one that involves music and a handful of soap stars, we have a plan for you. Days of Our Lives leading men Wally Kurth (Justin; General Hospital’s Ned), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Brandon Barash (Jake) and Carson Boatman (Johnny) have teamed up to form the new band The Dayplayers and they have some special events scheduled for fans.

On Thursday, September 15, the guys will take the stage at 7:30 pm at the Stress Factory New Brunswick for a 90-minute acoustic act, to include rich harmonies and engaging storytelling. And if the intimate New Jersey club setting isn’t up-close and personal enough for you, fans will have the chance to purchase VIP ticket options for exclusive photo opportunities and access.

More: 68 stars who got their start on soaps

But wait, that’s not all… if you can’t attend that showing, the guys have three more on the books for Friday, September 16, at Governor’s The Brokerage in Bellmore, New York… Saturday September 17, at The Stress Factory Bridgeport in Bridgeport, Connecticut and Sunday, September 18, at The Cabot Theatre in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Be sure to visit Coastal Entrainment Productions for more details and tickets information.

Of the upcoming performances, Kurth stated, “I’m looking forward to these shows. Hope you can join us for some fun shows.”

I’m looking forward to these shows. Hope you can join us for some fun shows https://t.co/ARiFUxeugu — Wally Kurth (@wallykurth) June 23, 2022

It sounds as though the events will be a blast and a time their fans won’t soon forget!

Speaking of another event that continues to linger on the minds of many… Even though Abigail appeared to meet her fate, dead doesn’t always mean dead forever on soaps and we’ve compiled a list of 10 actresses who could play the ‘late’ Abigail in our photo gallery below.