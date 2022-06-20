Credit: John Paschal/JPI

The actor was as bummed as anybody that leading lady Marci Miller was leaving. But he understood why her character was sent to the grave.

Days of Our Lives’ Billy Flynn was as shocked and saddened as viewers when Chad’s wife was murdered. However, he got why the Grim Reaper had to make a guest appearance.

Since Marci Miller didn’t want to sign a contract, and neither did her predecessor Kate Mansi, the show was stuck. “You can’t just keep writing her off,” Flynn tells Soap Opera Digest. “I would rather have them do this than continue to make her go crazy and torture her in all these crazy ways.”

For the actor, there’s a bit of a silver lining to Chad becoming a widower — if only for now. (Headwriter Ron Carlivati has already hinted that she may not be dead-dead.) “If Abigail’s around, it’s going to be tough for the audience to want him to move on,” he notes. “And you can’t really tell story for Chad if Abigail’s in limbo all the time.

“So selfishly, I haven’t gotten a whole lot of story over the last few years,” he adds, “because it’s tough to know what to do with Chad when Abigail is coming and going.”

