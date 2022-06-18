Credit: NBCscreenshot

Sami assures Lucas she loves him no matter what, but that could change.

In the latest Days of Our Lives preview for the week of June 20 – 24, it’s summer and that means wedding season in Salem. Read about the details and watch the latest preview below.

It’s taken a long time for them to get here, but Abe and Paulina are finally about to get married. Needless to say, they had to make it over several hills on the way, mostly of Paulina’s making. Those hills, which were more like mountains, included Paulina trying to swindle Salem businesses out of their leases so she could build a shopping extravaganza called Pricetown, and the lie that she was Lani’s mother and Abe was not her father after all.

But they’ve made it and plan to marry on Juneteenth. Yes, it’s not on the actual date due to some pre-emptions, but it’s the spirit that counts. Abe calls it the perfect day for a wedding, and Paulina notes they’ll finally be jumping that broom and Eli walks Paulina down the aisle.

Also coming up, Sami is finally back in town and Lucas asks her to be his wife. But first, he has something to confess. It’s clear he is struggling with what to say in the preview, as Sami tells him that she loves him no matter what and to just tell her.

What do you think fans? Will Lucas tell Sami that he kidnapped her and framed EJ? Or will confess to going on a bender the night Abigail was murdered?

Check out the Days of Our Lives spoilers to find out who puts a plan in motion to save the wedding.

