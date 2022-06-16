Credit: Chris Haston/NBC

The NBC soap actress gets glammed up in a snap and reveals her favorite person to work with.

We all know that soap stars spend time in the hair and makeup chair before heading into the studio to shoot scenes. In the case of Days of Our Lives beauty Camila Banus, one glam session went faster than the norm.

The actress shared a fun transformation video on Instagram captioned, “From Camila to Gabi.” In the first shot, Banus was dressed in a red jogger suit then with one click of her cell camera, she was in character, all set to go as Gabi, decked out in a sexy yellow and black number.

All playfulness aside, Banus explained, “Due to new protocols, getting into character now feels more like I am working on a long running theater show. I go back to ‘an actor prepares’ every morning with my rituals.” She then talked about of the “twists and turns” of the job but expressed, “I am so grateful to be an actor…” more to the point, “so grateful to work on Days of Our Lives.”

Banus revealed that one of the most common questions she’s asked by fans is who is her favorite person to work with on the NBC soap, to which she once again answered, “Hands down my answer will always be the crew. They are my family, my moms, sisters, brothers, dads, uncles, cousins, they make me love my job.”

And we are thankful for all of them! Without the actors, crews and everyone behind the scenes, we wouldn’t have our soaps!

