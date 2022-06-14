Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (4)

Did we just figure out the show’s next big spinoff??

After the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, it’s hard not for all of us to be feeling a bit more musically inclined right now. Then again, that’s just par for the course in Days of Our Lives‘ Paul Telfer’s household. After all, Xander’s portrayer is married to Broadway superstar Carmen Cusack, who was nominated this year for a Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical Tony for her role as Clare Boothe Luce in Flying Over Sunset!

Sunday evening, Telfer shared a cheeky vid as he and Cusack were off to the awards dressed to the nines.

“Off we go,” he exclaimed in the tweet as friends and fans wished the Broadway actress the best.

As the evening wound on, though, we learned that the couple also has friends in high places. Days of Our Lives headwriter Ron Carlivati caught Telfer and Cusack in the audience during the show’s broadcast and couldn’t help but get a screengrab.

“Who knew Xander was such a theater lover?” he quipped.

Anyone who knows Telfer would know that, of course, but somehow, we wouldn’t be surprised if the same was true for Xander! He’s a surprisingly complex man. Also, he definitely gets a kick out of making a scene.

As for Xander’s portrayer, he had one suggestion for Carlivati: “Maybe it’s time to bring some theatre to Salem, darling.”

🤘🤵🤘 Maybe it's time to bring some theatre to Salem darling… https://t.co/SCcEMcbym2 — Paul Telfer (@PaulTelfer) June 13, 2022

Far fetched? Not at all! Years ago, One Life to Live tried its hand at a few musical episodes while Carlivati was helming the writing team. And though the musical episode craze has died down a bit in recent years, there’s no reason why Days of Our Lives can’t try its hand at one! Though with over half a year of Satan running around, they missed out on doing it Buffy the Vampire Slayer style and having the devil put a spell on people to convey all their feelings by music…

Actually, that’s probably for the best.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a way they could make it work that does make more sense to the show! After all, their online spinoffs have given us drag numbers and stripping Santas — the latter of which Xander definitely took part in!

Actually, that might be the best option: a Days of Our Lives Peacock special like A Very Salem Christmas. It could be completely standalone, and they wouldn’t have to make it make sense in the larger world of the “mothership” show. Maybe instead of a movie, Will could write a musical next. Let whichever actors feel musically inclined join in and run wild with it, whether it’s connected to a holiday, an event or just a way some fun!

What do you think? Should that be the next Days of Our Lives special? Who do you think should star in it?

