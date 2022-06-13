Her Life in Pictures: As the Daughter of Days of Our Lives’ Bryan Dattilo Turns 8, Take a Walk Down Memory Lane With Dad and the Kiddo Who Brings Him ‘Sunshine Every Day’
In June 2014, the NBC soap star and his wife welcomed their first child together, Delila.
Over the weekend, Days of Our Lives actor Bryan Dattilo (Lucas) posted a photo and gave a big shoutout to his second child, his daughter Delila, with wife Elizabeth Cameron, for her eighth birthday. In the photo, the birthday girl, along with her parents and friends smiled as everyone appeared to be celebrating in song. “Happy Birthday to my sweet, smart, funny and amazingly talented girl!” Dattilo shared.
It’s always fun when the soap actors give fans a look into their personal celebrations, so let’s take this time to rewind back to some of the other memorable moments that Dattilo has shared of Delila throughout the years.
Future Soap Star
Being the kid of a famous soap star could open doors in the future and when Delila was four years old, Dattilo predicted, “The future soap star. My little drama queen.”
Mustang Power
Here’s a cute shot of Delila chilling in a 1995 Cobra SVT Ford Mustang with her mom and pop.
Dress Up With Daddy
And most little girls enjoy playing dress-up, which is exactly what “too cute” Delila did on one August day in 2018.
Water Park Fun
Later that same month the family spent some time at a water park. The actor shared a photo of Delila having fun in the sun with her mom, dad and older brother Gabriel, who Dattilo shares with Jessica Denay from a previous marriage.
Pool Time Before School Time
And when they’re not at the water park, Delila still has fun with her dad during some “pool time before school time.”
Tea Party Date
When not splashing around in the pool, the daddy/daughter duo sat down for a tea party.
Hanging With Her Big Bro
Here’s a sweet pic of Delila and her big bro Gabriel that Dattilo simply captioned, “Toddler and teenager.”
A Trip to the Pumpkin Patch
During a trip to the pumpkin patch in October 2018, the actor and his little girl stopped for a photo while sitting on a bale of hay and wished his followers a “hippy hollow ween.”
A Day on the Lake
And for her mommy’s birthday, the family had a “great day on the lake.”
A Happy, Sleepy Fifth
A day at the carnival was in order for Delila’s fifth birthday where they spent 50 bucks trying to win a Hello Kitty — and succeeded — in carnival games, which led to a very sleepy birthday princess thereafter.
Daddy’s First Good Self Haircut
During the pandemic in 2020, Dattilo shared a photo of his “first good self hair cut” — with help from five year old Delila.
Holiday Fun
In December that same year, Delila dressed up for some holiday fun, to which her dad stated, “Guess who?”
Happy Seventh
To celebrate her seventh birthday, Delila spent a “great day at the beach” with her daddy, who expressed, “Thanks for being my daughter.”
Eight Years of Sunshine
And during a party on Sunday, June 12, he shared, “Thanks for eight years of sunshine every day.”
We also want to send Delila a big shoutout. It’s clear that she enjoyed her special day!
