Former Days of Our Lives Sweethearts Engaged for Real: Watch the Sweet Proposal
It’s official: Casey Moss and True O’rien are heading for a wedding.
That sound you hear? It’s wedding bells for former Days of Our Lives co-stars Casey Moss and True O’Brien. On Friday June 10, they both posted to their Instagrams a super-romantic video shot on a Malibu beach. In it, JJ’s former portrayer gets down on one knee and proffers a ring to his longtime significant other, whom he met when she played his on-screen girlfriend Paige on the soap.
View this post on Instagram
Along with the joyful clip, shot by B.R.O. Productions and backed by Whitesnake’s classic power ballad “Is This Love?” both actors shared a quote from Robin Williams’ character in Good Will Hunting. It reads: “People call these things imperfections, but they’re not. Oh, that’s the good stuff. And then we get to choose who we let into our weird little worlds. You’re not perfect, sport, and let me save you the suspense; this girl you meet, she’s not perfect, either. But the question is whether or not you’re perfect for each other.”
View this post on Instagram
With that, the happy couple exchanged “I love yous,” and friends and family showered them with congratulations. Marci Miller, who plays — well, played — Moss’ ill-fated sister Abigail on Days of Our Lives, said that since reading the news, she “can’t stop smiling.” Other well-wishers include his on-screen mom Melissa Reeves (ex-Jennifer), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) and Molly Burnett (ex-Melanie).
