Days of Our Lives Stars Salute Dan Feuerriegel On a Momentous Occasion: ‘It’s Been a Blast’
Billy Flynn may have said it best: “Time flies when you’re killing it.”
June 9 marked 365 days since Dan Feuerriegel assumed the role of Days of Our Lives’ EJ DiMera from James Scott, who left back in 2014. The well-received recast didn’t make it all about him, however.
“It’s my one-year anniversary” with the show, he shared on Instagram. “It’s been a pleasure.”
And a trial by fire. Initially, the Australian actor “was very nervous, but the cast and crew made me feel so at home. So grateful to all of you for that,” he said. “And grateful to all the fans for all your love and support. It’s been a blast.”
Then, in honor of the occasion, Feuerriegel dropped “a little photo dump of the great people I’ve had the pleasure to share the screen with over the year.
“Looking forward to see what comes in year two,” he added.
In response, Feuerriegel’s castmates were quick to sing his praises. “Bravo, Dan,” cheered Paul Telfer (Xander). “We’re lucky to have you!”
Billy Flynn (Chad) seconded that emotion, adding, “Hell yeah. Time flies when you’re killing it. Love ya, brother.”
While Alison Sweeney (Sami) said that she loved working her on-screen ex, Carson Boatman (Johnny) called Feuerriegel the “best on-screen dad around.” And Victoria Konefal (Ciara) offered up a round of applause emojis as Martha Madison (Belle) served a reminder that “recasts rule.”
