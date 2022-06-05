Days of Our Lives’ Stephen Nichols Shares a Video of the Moment He Left His Wife of Almost 40 Years Utterly Speechless
“Friends and family gathered to celebrate this wonderful woman and express their love for her.”
It’s safe to say that Days of Our Lives vet Stephen Nichols (Steve) still has a few tricks up his sleeve when it comes to being married to the same woman for almost 40 years. The NBC actor gave fans a front row seat into his big surprise birthday bash for his wife Lisa — one that was truly a surprise, which can be seen all over her face!
Nichols shared a video of him walking out onto a patio as guests waited poolside for Lisa to appear. Once she did, everyone yelled out, “Surprise!” and Lisa immediately put a hand to her mouth in shock. “We did it! Truly a surprise birthday party for my dear sweet wife, Lisa!” he expressed then stated what “a perfect night” it was as “friends and family gathered to celebrate this wonderful woman and express their love for her.”
More: Real-life soap bffs share fun reunion pics
Along with the festive video, Nichols shared close-ups of Lisa in utter shock, as well as group pics of their guests, including his co-star and on-screen reel-wife Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), who commented on what a “great night” it was. Nichols and Lisa’s daughter, who is a singer/songwriter, was also on hand to give her mom a big birthday hug and to perform a song for her special day.
It surely looks like this party is one that Lisa will remember for a very long time!
Now that we’ve met Nichols’ wife, before you head out to enjoy the rest of your weekend, view the real-life partners of more than 30 Days of Our Lives stars in the photo gallery below.