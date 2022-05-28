Credit: NBC screenshot

Sarah forgives Xander again, while it may be over for Belle and Shawn.

In the latest Days of Our Lives preview for the week of May 30 – June 3, another baby could be in store for a couple in Salem. Read about the details and watch the latest preview below.

After being given the cure and remembering who she was, not all of Sarah’s memories immediately returned. She believed Mickey was still alive until she learned the truth about Xander’s involvement in the baby switch. She didn’t understand how she could have forgiven him once before, but after a talk with Eric, she sought him out. In the preview of what is to come it appears as if Sarah begins to remember more of her past, including forgiving Xander for the baby switch. They quickly reunite in every way, including in the bedroom.

Abby has a checkup with Kayla and later tells Chad that she knows they haven’t talked about more kids… A surprised Chad asks if she’s pregnant, and Abby looks coy. Could they be expecting?

With Jan pregnant and living in their home, things between Belle and Shawn are growing worse by the day. The fact that she’s been heavily leaning on EJ hasn’t sat well with Shawn, who believes EJ is out to steal his wife. This coming week Belle can’t deny the attraction between her and EJ as they share a passionate kiss. Later at the station, Belle hands Shawn papers and he asks if she’s divorcing him. Is it really over for Belle? And how will Sami and Lucas’ return shake things up?

