Sometimes, this is exactly what it’s like to have a sibling!

Nothing’s better than some family time, right? OK, granted, it depends on the family and what topics of conversation have been banned at gatherings, but for the most part, it’s usually a good time! Sadly, when it comes to Days of Our Lives‘ Hernandez siblings, we never seem to get enough of them together. It was nice to see them celebrate Ava’s downfall… for the 30 seconds it lasted.

Otherwise, Rafe’s too busy solving crimes and rushing into relationships (marriage so soon?!), while Gabi’s scheming and corporate intrigue keep her schedule packed full. But at least we’ve got their portrayers, Galen Gering and Camila Banus on-hand to serve up some of that “Hernandez sibling bonding time!”

Like any brother/sister relationship, sometimes, as in the Instagram photo she shared below, the family moments are sweet!

Other times, though, they’re decidedly less so!

First off, let’s just say that as someone with an older sister, the video Banus shared recently is all too relatable.

In the clip, Banus is feeling her oats, strutting through the Horton Town Square to Destiny Child’s “Bootylicious” in one of Gabi’s outfits. But then, as she put it, “”Big bro be like…” The actress makes the mistake of walking by Gering, who casually shoves her off-screen and takes over the strut.

And that look. On. Her. Face. Priceless!

No, we were not ready for that jelly, but now that it’s arrived, we’re here for it!

The whole hilarious thing was “Galen Gering’s idea for sure,” Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) confidently noted. But “Nope,” a clearly proud Banus replied, “all me baybay!“

“Wait, stop,” Victoria Konefal (Ciara) replied with a string of laughing emojis that we like to think reduced her to tears of mirth. That’s certainly about all Arianne Zucker (Nicole) and Molly Burnett (ex-Melanie) managed to get out in their replies!

We were just about the same, even with decades of sibling trauma from being pushed out of photos! Ah, family.

