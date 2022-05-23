Credit: Sean Smith/JPI

Sometimes the best way to get over somebody is to get under somebody else.

Days of Our Lives’ Gabi is not the sorta sexpot whose dance card remains unfilled for long. So perhaps it won’t come as the biggest surprise ever that on Hump Day this week, she takes a new lover.

The lucky guy? Li.

It all starts, according to Soap Opera Digest, with her reassuring him that she can keep business and pleasure separate — or business and displeasure, where her ex Jake is concerned. The smooth operator then inquires whether that applies to him, too. “Li’s moving in,” portrayer Remington Hoffman tells the magazine. “It’s quite direct… definitely sly and suave.

“He’s had his eye on Gabi,” he adds. “Now it’s time to strike.”

Once the couple retires to Li’s hotel room, things don’t just heat up, they “erupt into passionate sex,” says the actor. “It’s super-charged.”

But there’s one thing that a night between the sheets can’t do for Gabi, it seems: make her forget about Jake. Before waking up with her new lover, she dreams about her old one. As coincidence would have it, she’s also on Jake’s mind as he’s busy warming Ava’s bed.

Clearly it’s a sign that things aren’t nearly as over between the exes as even they might believe, right? On your way to the comments…

