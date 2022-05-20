Days of Our Lives Preview: Shawn Accuses EJ of Trying to Steal His Wife — and Look Who Ends up in Bed Together!
It’s time to celebrate as the Devil has left Salem!
In the latest Days of Our Lives preview for the week of May 23 – 27, new romances are heating up. Read about the details and watch the latest preview below.
Li and Gabi are raising glasses to one another, which can only mean Kristen dropping in on the DiMera shareholder meeting turned the tides in Gabi’s favor. It looks like it will take a lot more scheming to get her out.
Ava and Jake finally move from friends who share a bed, to something more. Rafe and Nicole make love, as do another surprising couple. Li tells Gabi that he needs to settle down with a nice girl, but Gabi says she doesn’t match that description and to two get passionate.
Shawn has enough problems as is what with Jan Spears carrying his child and wanting to name it Britney Spears Brady. Now he’s worried EJ is trying to steal Belle, shoves the DiMera, and accuses him of it. Well, it appears Shawn isn’t wrong, as later EJ is shown pulling Belle into a kiss!
What say you Days fans, are you excited about any of the new prospective couples teased in the preview? And don’t forget to celebrate the end of Satan just like Susan!
Check out the Days of Our Lives spoilers to find out who is the latest person to let Leo have it.
